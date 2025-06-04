What Exactly Is Trump's Military Parade? All The Details On The Controversial Event

By now, you've probably heard that Donald Trump will be hosting a big military parade on his upcoming birthday. And, you've probably also heard all the reasons why people don't want this odd event to take place. Still, plenty of us are wondering: What exactly is this parade? And, why is it happening? Well, we're breaking down the details of Trump's Military Parade and why there's so much drama surrounding it.

June 14 will mark Trump's 79th birthday, so many folks assume that the big celebration is a birthday party of sorts. Instead, it is supposedly meant to celebrate a different birthday: the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. Of course, plenty of people aren't buying the notion that this isn't actually meant to be a birthday bash to match Trump's blockbuster ego. While appearing on "Steve Bannon's War Room" podcast, former Fox News host and current U.S. Ambassador and Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley explained, "June 14 is a special day. Of course, it's the president's birthday, so I'm sure the crowd will break out into a 'Happy Birthday.' Providential. And it's also Flag Day, Steve. So, meant to be. Hand of God, Hand of God, for sure." She added that tickets are free on the America250.org website.

A major military parade on the president's birthday, during which the crowd sings "Happy Birthday" as tanks roll by, destroying the streets of the Capitol, has some sinister optics. Still, according to Crowley, "it means a lot to the president."