What Exactly Is Trump's Military Parade? All The Details On The Controversial Event
By now, you've probably heard that Donald Trump will be hosting a big military parade on his upcoming birthday. And, you've probably also heard all the reasons why people don't want this odd event to take place. Still, plenty of us are wondering: What exactly is this parade? And, why is it happening? Well, we're breaking down the details of Trump's Military Parade and why there's so much drama surrounding it.
June 14 will mark Trump's 79th birthday, so many folks assume that the big celebration is a birthday party of sorts. Instead, it is supposedly meant to celebrate a different birthday: the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. Of course, plenty of people aren't buying the notion that this isn't actually meant to be a birthday bash to match Trump's blockbuster ego. While appearing on "Steve Bannon's War Room" podcast, former Fox News host and current U.S. Ambassador and Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley explained, "June 14 is a special day. Of course, it's the president's birthday, so I'm sure the crowd will break out into a 'Happy Birthday.' Providential. And it's also Flag Day, Steve. So, meant to be. Hand of God, Hand of God, for sure." She added that tickets are free on the America250.org website.
A major military parade on the president's birthday, during which the crowd sings "Happy Birthday" as tanks roll by, destroying the streets of the Capitol, has some sinister optics. Still, according to Crowley, "it means a lot to the president."
Donald Trump thinks the massive price tag is justified
The controversy doesn't just stem from the supervillain-ish optics of Donald Trump's birthday plans; it also has to do with how pricey they are. According to NBC News, this parade will cost around $45 million. This seems excessive even without the wider context that the Trump administration has unabashedly slashed at least 280,000 American jobs, vital federal programs, and funding for apparently frivolous expenses like keeping the water clean, tracking hurricanes, and cancer research. With that context, it seems downright baffling. Still, Trump told NBC that the cost is "peanuts compared to the value of doing it," adding, "We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we're going to celebrate it."
Many of those things he mentioned will be a part of the parade. The big day will include 150 military vehicles, over 50 aircraft, and an estimated 9,000 soldiers. Even the Golden Knights, the Army's parachute team, may make an appearance. Monica Crowley shared additional details on Steve Bannon's podcast, saying that there will also be a fitness competition, fireworks, and a reenlistment ceremony.
Like so many things that have transpired over the past four months, this big parade is a dream Trump had during his first term that he couldn't make happen until now. Time will tell how this parade will ultimately go over. But, one thing is clear: As historian Joshua Zeitz told NPR, the idea is "sharply out of step with American history."