Meghan Markle's Appearance In Paris Ignites A Brutal Internet War Among Royal Watchers

Over the years, Meghan Markle has been compared to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana several times, despite the fact that they never actually got a chance to meet. But now, the Duchess of Sussex is under fire for apparently channeling Diana in a way that fans reckon is insulting. And, the specific moment they think she's channeling is definitely disturbing. The former "Suits" star is currently abroad enjoying the City of Love during Paris Fashion Week. But royal watchers aren't feeling the love for the Instagram Story she shared while on her trip. On October 4, 2025, Meghan posted a video showing the view from her limousine window while traveling around Paris. She showed the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides bridges alongside her feet resting up on the seat as she relaxed.

Meghan Markle branded 'insensitive' as she films herself putting her feet up in her limo near Princess Diana crash site in Paris. Markle shared a video putting her feet up near to the Pont d'Alma tunnel, the location where Princess Diana lost her life. Source: NY Post pic.twitter.com/t1MrTJbv8N — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2025

Most people who watched it likely took it as evidence that the royal defector was enjoying her visit. Others, however, made a dark connection about where she was being driven in the video. While it wasn't shown, the footage was captured somewhere around the Pont d'Alma bridge. The tunnel located at that bridge is where the People's Princess perished in her fatal car accident, back in 1997. And, some fans reckon that Meghan's choice to show herself kicking back and relaxing in a car near this location was in decidedly poor taste. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, raged, "Malevolent. Triggering to her husband who still talks about the trauma of [his] mother dying in a car crash near where she filmed."