Meghan's Picture-Perfect Garden Has Haters Calling Her A Phony (& They Might Be Right)

One of the most wholesome things Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has said about her childhood is that she fell in love with gardening at a young age. She developed experience growing her own vegetables back in her California hometown. Afterwards, Meghan continued the hobby even as a royal. In fact, she often showcases herself gardening on her property through social media, proving that she hasn't lost touch with her agricultural roots. However, some of Meghan's haters would beg to differ. Especially after pointing out the "Suits" actress might've staged a video of her gardening.

The clip, which was uploaded to Reddit, saw Meghan proudly carrying a basket full of fruit and a couple of eggs she had harvested. However, everything in the basket looked so polished that Redditors doubted Meghan had really grown them at all. "Freshly-laid eggs are never that clean," a Redditor commented. Other posters in the thread agreed, and the general consensus was that Meghan was lying about how she really collected her fruits. "Bought in the store and pretending it is from her garden. There is only grass we see," one poster said. A fellow Redditor echoed the sentiment when they said, "That's the fakest, most unattractively put-together basket I've ever seen. It literally looks like strawberries and lemons flung together, with a couple of eggs and the tops of flowers, not the entire stem, which you'd need to arrange them." All in all, an unimpressed Redditor summed up the general feelings of the entire thread when they said, "She is such a FRAUD!"