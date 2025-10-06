Lori Loughlin & Her Husband's College Scandal Played A Major Part In Their Failed Romance

Upon hearing that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's marriage was coming to a halt this month, people were ravenous for answers as to why the seemingly happy couple is separating. After nearly three decades and welcoming two daughters together, Loughlin and Giannulli announced their split. And while there were several red flags in their relationship that could be deemed reasons for the breakup, insiders have suggested that their 2019 crimes are to blame. Sources told the Daily Mail that the "Full House" alum and fashion designer couldn't recover after they both served time for their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

"Their marriage was very strong before the s**t hit the fan with the college admissions scandal. That totally derailed it," said a reported member of Giannulli's inner circle. Not only did the scandal put a strain on their relationship, but the couple's respective careers took a hit, as well. "His sales suffered. She lost Hallmark," the source revealed, referring to Loughlin being written off "When Calls the Heart" in Season 6 due to the scandal. "They blamed each other, but he blamed her more."

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in 2020 after being accused of paying a bribe of half a million dollars for their two daughters to be admitted to the University of Southern California. Their legal entanglement was part of a larger scheme dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," in which affluent parents — including fellow actor Felicity Huffman — nabbed spots at prestigious universities via bribery and fabricated test scores. The Mail sources claimed that Loughlin held the reins in their part of the arrangement, which is why Giannulli holds her responsible. "She was really at the forefront, and Mossimo was embarrassed at what happened," said the informant. "His family is everything to him, and this was just shameful. So they never really recovered."