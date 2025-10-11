11 Times Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Of York Defied Royal Protocols And Stirred Up Controversy

The following article contains references to sexual assault and child abuse.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was not born into royalty, but her family boasted strong royal ties. Her father, Ronald Ferguson, played polo with Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip. He coached King Charles III and, like the future monarch, could trace his lineage back to King Charles II. Sarah's mother, Susan Barrantes, also boasted aristocratic roots as the niece of the Viscount Powerscourt. This distinct lineage meant that the palace viewed Sarah as sufficiently elite to play with the queen's son, Prince Andrew, during their youth. The pair would play tag on the sidelines of the polo field when they were just a pair of tots, and eventually they got married.

Given that Sarah grew up in such an upper crust environment, one would think that she would be familiar with the complex world of royal protocol. With weird rules dictating how royals can use the bathroom and equally weird regulations to follow when drinking tea, such strict protocols are ubiquitous in a palace setting. Despite Sarah's royal connections, however, she has really struggled to follow these rules after walking down the aisle with Andrew. Although Sarah became the Duchess of York, she often failed to behave in a way that the palace would consider suitable for her position. From shouting on live television to associating with unsavory people, these are the biggest rules that Fergie has ever broken.