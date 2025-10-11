What Happened To Miss Cleo? The TV Psychic's Tragic Story Revealed

The following article mentions abuse allegations.

The name Miss Cleo is sure to jog the memory of anyone who tuned into late-night TV during the late '90s and early 2000s. Long before child clairvoyant Tyler Henry became the "Hollywood Medium" and Theresa Caputo's "Long Island Medium" premiered, she was making waves on the small screen with her tarot deck. Born Youree Dell Harris, Miss Cleo rose to national prominence as the face of the Psychic Readers Network, anchoring a barrage of hotline ads that made her one of the most recognizable personalities on cable.

Viewers remember the patois, the minor arcana tarot cards, the knowing look. As the on-air face of the Psychic Readers Network, Miss Cleo's job was to front a 1-900 call-in business that paired callers with paid readers. To her audience, she was a mystical guide who claimed she could unlock the secrets of life and unlock the brain through tarot cards. And she was adamant that her spiritual practice predated the brand. In a candid 2014 Vice interview, she said, "I come from a family of spooky people." Her spiritual journey, she said, began with a Haitian mambo, or priestess, who mentored her for three decades. As she put it, "They refer to me as psychic — because the word voodoo scares just about everybody!'"

Authenticity perhaps sold the vibe, but the contract with the Psychic Readers Network sold the rest. The woman who seemed to know everyone else's future apparently couldn't foresee her own looming troubles — or perhaps she did, but the allure of fame and the contract she'd signed made turning back impossible.