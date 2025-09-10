Who Really Is Theresa Caputo? Meet The Woman Behind Long Island Medium

Before Theresa Caputo could use her apparent gift to help other people, she needed to learn to control what she was feeling. "I could barely leave my house because of my anxiety. I would walk into a building and just feel everything in there. I'd be walking through a store and feel like someone was choking me, and I didn't understand what it was," she explained to 068 Magazine. "The second I removed myself from those situations is when I felt better."

A spiritual healer helped her redirect her gift. On an episode of "Long Island Medium," she confessed, "I went for five years, back and forth from the spiritual classes and for going for the healings, 'cause it took me a long time to accept what it was."

Everything came together after a national tragedy. In the same 068 Magazine interview, she said the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, changed everything. "I had a spiritual experience, where I was told that this was my soul's journey; that I had the gift to be able to give peace to people and be able to move on after the loss of a loved one," she claimed, noting that national tragedies make people more open to spirituality. "In that moment, I put my gift in God's hands, and said, 'If this is my soul's purpose, you open every door for me and I will walk through with my gift.'"