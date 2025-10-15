Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband Seemingly Wasted No Time Moving On From Their Split

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's marriage has unraveled since the 2019 college admissions scandal rocked their romance. In October 2025, a spokesperson for the "Full House" alum told People that the couple had separated and were living apart from each other. But it seemed like that wasn't all. The same day that the news broke, photographs of Mossimo and a younger woman sparked speculation that the fashion designer had moved on quickly from his nearly 30-year relationship with Loughlin.

The Daily Mail published photos of Giannulli and a stylish young brunette identified as Hannah Harrison at a valet outside the designer's G/FORE Supply store. Harrison, a Los Angeles-based stylist in her 30s, was wearing a black sweater and yellow miniskirt while standing beside Giannulli, who donned a white, button-up, collared shirt and blue Levi's jeans. The Mail noted that Harrison ducked behind Giannulli's car to evade the paparazzi, making their meet-up all the more suspicious.

However, according to Harrison herself, their rumored rendezvous was nothing more than a business transaction. "I feel like it was bad timing," Harrison told Us Weekly about her visit to G/FORE Supply. "He was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [from the store]." She noted that although it appeared as if they arrived together in the same car, Harrison and Giannulli actually arrived in separate vehicles. "We were not there together [and] we are not dating," she clarified. "We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store."