Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband Seemingly Wasted No Time Moving On From Their Split
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's marriage has unraveled since the 2019 college admissions scandal rocked their romance. In October 2025, a spokesperson for the "Full House" alum told People that the couple had separated and were living apart from each other. But it seemed like that wasn't all. The same day that the news broke, photographs of Mossimo and a younger woman sparked speculation that the fashion designer had moved on quickly from his nearly 30-year relationship with Loughlin.
The Daily Mail published photos of Giannulli and a stylish young brunette identified as Hannah Harrison at a valet outside the designer's G/FORE Supply store. Harrison, a Los Angeles-based stylist in her 30s, was wearing a black sweater and yellow miniskirt while standing beside Giannulli, who donned a white, button-up, collared shirt and blue Levi's jeans. The Mail noted that Harrison ducked behind Giannulli's car to evade the paparazzi, making their meet-up all the more suspicious.
However, according to Harrison herself, their rumored rendezvous was nothing more than a business transaction. "I feel like it was bad timing," Harrison told Us Weekly about her visit to G/FORE Supply. "He was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [from the store]." She noted that although it appeared as if they arrived together in the same car, Harrison and Giannulli actually arrived in separate vehicles. "We were not there together [and] we are not dating," she clarified. "We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store."
Is Lori Loughlin dating James Tupper?
Giannulli isn't the only one in his crumbling marriage who is attempting to squash romance rumors. Prior to Mossimo Giannulli's headline-making meeting with Hannah Harrison, Lori Loughlin was the subject of a speculated tryst. One day before the couple's split was announced, Loughlin was seen grabbing a bite to eat with her former Great American Family co-star, James Tupper. Photos of the chummy pair sparked a rumor that they were more than friends, which was only emphasized by a warm embrace that they shared at dinner. However, according to E! News, Tupper and Loughlin are simply pals, and the hug was platonic.
There is still evidence that Loughlin isn't being tentative about moving on from her marriage. In photos of the actor stepping out in Los Angeles in October 2025, Loughlin could be seen without her wedding ring (via Page Six) — a glaring sign that she wants nothing more to do with Giannulli. Perhaps "Full House" fans will get what they have always dreamed of: a romance between Loughlin and her "Full House" hubby John Stamos. While Stamos and Loughlin's relationship has never fully left the friend zone, the former once told HuffPost Live that his on-screen lover was "the one that got away." Have mercy!