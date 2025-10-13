Goldie Hawn Is Aging Like Fine Wine & These Photos Prove It

The stunning transformation Goldie Hawn has undergone since her first television appearance is truly amazing. The star started out on the sitcom "Good Morning World" in the late 1960s when she was only 21. Since then, the world has watched the legendary comedienne perform in iconic TV and movie roles, become half of one of Hollywood's most long-standing power couples, and raise kids who became Hollywood stars just like her. Somehow, she has done it all with an iconic smile and beauty that seems to radiate more with each passing year.

Hawn is certainly aging gracefully; the actor is still working well into her 70s while embracing life as a grandparent of eight. It's also clear that the star hasn't lost her love of laughter or her desire to be active in the world, and it shows. Between red carpet appearances and the glimpses into her life that she shares on social media, there is plenty of photographic evidence that Hawn is aging like a bold cabernet sauvignon.