Goldie Hawn Is Aging Like Fine Wine & These Photos Prove It
The stunning transformation Goldie Hawn has undergone since her first television appearance is truly amazing. The star started out on the sitcom "Good Morning World" in the late 1960s when she was only 21. Since then, the world has watched the legendary comedienne perform in iconic TV and movie roles, become half of one of Hollywood's most long-standing power couples, and raise kids who became Hollywood stars just like her. Somehow, she has done it all with an iconic smile and beauty that seems to radiate more with each passing year.
Hawn is certainly aging gracefully; the actor is still working well into her 70s while embracing life as a grandparent of eight. It's also clear that the star hasn't lost her love of laughter or her desire to be active in the world, and it shows. Between red carpet appearances and the glimpses into her life that she shares on social media, there is plenty of photographic evidence that Hawn is aging like a bold cabernet sauvignon.
Hawn's birthday beach babe moment
In September 2025, Goldie Hawn gave a special birthday shoutout to her firstborn child, actor Oliver Hudson, on Instagram. Both mother and son showed quite a bit of skin in the photo she shared, as Hawn and Hudson posed with their backs to the camera in swimsuits. Plenty of folks would love to have a tanned and toned-looking back (and backside) like the one Hawn had on display in her black one-piece swimsuit.
Goldie's day out biking proved she's fit and fashionable
Myriad photographs over the years have depicted Goldie Hawn staying active as she ages, something she has chronicled on her Instagram. The star is also an avid cyclist and has been snapped on her bicycle all around Los Angeles. One image shows Hawn high-tailing it on an electric bike at the age of 72 back in 2018. Not only did Hawn look particularly young for a septuagenarian while on two wheels, but she also looked stylish in black and white printed leggings, black Nike sneakers, and her signature blonde, flowing locks underneath her coordinating helmet.
When Hawn and Hudson looked like total twins
Goldie Hawn was 33 years old when she had her second child, fellow movie star Kate Hudson. Yet, as the blonde bombshells grow older, sometimes they look more like sisters than a mother and her daughter. In 2022, Hudson attended the premiere of her movie "Knives Out: Glass Onion" with her mom on her arm. The iconic mother-daughter duo was all smiles on the red carpet, and Hawn looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, her face beaming with pride for her daughter.
When Goldie Hawn proved she's having as much fun as ever
While Goldie Hawn looks as beautiful as ever these days, her looks aren't the only reason she's aging gracefully. She also radiates the fun, goofy vibes that she became known for in her younger years. This shone through in a pic of her fishing that she posted to Instagram in July 2023. "A little wine, bald eagles soaring, whales breaching, and a halibut or two on the tip of my rod, brings me such gratitude and joy! Alaska happy! A piece of paradise," she captioned the fun-loving photo.
When Goldie showed off her long-lasting love
Just like Goldie Hawn herself, the actor's legendary Hollywood romance with partner Kurt Russell has aged like a fine wine. While Hawn and Russell never tied the knot, the longtime lovebirds have been together since 1983. In 2022, Hawn shared a gorgeous photo of her smooching Russell on Instagram, and the couple looked as happy and full of love as ever. "How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," Hawn wrote in the caption.
Goldie's proof that grandmas can attend the royal ball, too
Being able to convincingly cosplay as Cinderella at age 76? Now that's impressive. Leave it to Goldie Hawn to look as pretty as a princess, all while putting the "grand" in grandma. In 2022, Hawn celebrated a very important birthday: Her granddaughter Rani Rose turned four. For the special occasion, Hawn and Kurt Russell dressed in full royal garb with Kate Hudson's daughter. Not only did Hawn look as lovely as ever in her Cinderella dress, but she proved she takes the role of Grandma Goldie very seriously.