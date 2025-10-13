Since launching her acting career in the early 1990s, British thespian Lena Headey has appeared in an extraordinary number of films and TV series, both in her native U.K. and in Hollywood. Among her most memorable projects during the 2000s are the feature film "300," in which she played the queen of Sparta, and the short-lived TV series "The Sarah Conner Chronicles," which featured Headey in the titular role made famous by Linda Hamilton in "The Terminator" and its sequels. That said, some would say that Headey's career can be divided into two distinct stages: before "Game of Thrones" and after "Game of Thrones."

In the fantasy drama series, Headey captivated audiences with her performance as Cersei Lannister, the cutthroat, conniving, and oh-so-seductive queen of Westeros. Arguably the most scandalous character in the series, Cersei's arc saw her widowed, then ruling by proxy as her two sons (both of whom were fathered by her brother!) took to the Iron Throne — cruel and arrogant Joffrey, and, after his death, naive youngster Tommen. When a shift in the political tide led to her imprisonment by a fringe religious movement, she faced scorn and humiliation — but ultimately settled the score in a brutal bout of revenge. The show became one of television's biggest hits, and by the later seasons, Headey and her co-stars were rewarded with massive salaries — a half-million per episode for the penultimate seventh season, and $1.2M for the eighth and final season. Given that she only appeared onscreen for about 25 minutes during the final season, that was quite the payday. Since the series' end, she's been busier than ever. Read on for a rundown of what happened to Lena Headey after "Game Of Thrones."