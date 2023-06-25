Hannah Waddingham: The Complete Evolution Of The Ted Lasso Star

Few will be forgetting the Coronavirus pandemic any time soon. But amid the apprehension and chaos of quarantine, those needing some wholesome escapism had one show in particular to comfort them: "Ted Lasso." The soccer comedy, with its Ned Flanders on goofballs-esque protagonist and supporting cast of eccentric athletes, was the perfect antidote to lockdown anxiety. Even better, it gave us breakout star Hannah Waddingham. As Rebecca Welton, the seemingly ruthless and wonderfully petty owner of AFC Richmond, Waddingham has been a delight to watch. Rebecca was always one to dish out the biting barbs, but behind the scenes, it's Waddingham who's been on the receiving end of a cutthroat industry.

In the arguably ageist Hollywood sphere, Waddingham's career trajectory is a reminder to never give up on your dreams, no matter how out of reach they may seem. After struggling for mainstream acclaim for decades, Waddingham, by then in her late 40s, found herself the fan favorite of the Apple series. "I feel a real responsibility for women of a certain age," she told The Times. "I think it's reassuring that, here I am, a single parent, at the age of 47, with the greatest success of my career ... I'm actually quite glad. People have gone, 'Oh, wouldn't it have been nicer if it had happened younger?' No!"

We could all learn a lesson or two from the barrier-breaking star. From British soaps to the Hollywood big leagues, let's look at the complete evolution of Hannah Waddingham.