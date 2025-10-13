Bill & Melinda Gates' Big Decision About Their Daughter's Education Had An Unexpected Outcome

Bill and Melinda Gates may have divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage (and their relationship may have had its fair share of secrets), but the influence of their partnership continues to be felt in ways both big and small. One of the most surprisingly influential moments happened when their oldest child, Jennifer Gates, was in kindergarten. As Melinda recalled to Business Insider, they had already decided on sending her to a particular school for the long term. Unfortunately, it was pretty far away from home, so Melinda thought that they should wait to enroll her until she was a little bit older. Her husband had another idea. As she recalled, "Bill was really quite adamant that he thought we should start then. And he said, 'I'll drive them.'"

Melinda was appreciative of the offer, though also a little surprised. His work at Microsoft obviously kept him incredibly busy. Plus, his commute was already quite long, and a school drop-off was not going to make it any shorter. But as it turned out, this arrangement had a noticeably positive effect on the wider school community. During one of her mornings dropping off Jennifer, Melinda had an eye-opening interaction. She recalled, "Other moms sidled up to me and said, 'Hey, do you see what's changing in the classroom?'"

Melinda realized that Bill wasn't the only school dad dropping off his kids. His example was a big reason for that, whether he realized it or not. According to Melinda, the other moms told her, "We went home and told our husbands, 'If Bill Gates, who's the CEO of Microsoft right now, can drive his kid to school, so can you!'" Clearly, this was a convincing argument.