Side By Side Pics Of Priscilla Presley's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Jaw Dropping

Priscilla Presley has been incredibly open about her long and difficult history with beauty standards. When she started dating Elvis Presley, and even more so when the pair got married, the relationship left a huge impression on her approach to beauty. In a conversation on "Loose Women," the author revealed that Elvis took control of her appearance, down to her makeup and clothing. Also, Elvis never saw her without makeup when they were together – even during childbirth. When Priscilla went into labor with her first child, the actor put on a full face of makeup, including her signature double set of lashes, before going to the hospital.

Priscilla also shared that her relationship with Elvis affected the way she viewed men's expectations of women. She explained on "Loose Women," "Men don't want to see what a woman has to go through to get where she is, they want to see the product, the result." The confession sheds light on Priscilla's perspective, shaped by her relationship with one of the most famous singers of all time. Elvis' beauty standards, celebrity status, and impression on a young Priscilla make her plastic surgeries and cosmetic enhancements seem like a natural response to what she had been groomed into believing about her looks.