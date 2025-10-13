Side By Side Pics Of Priscilla Presley's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Jaw Dropping
Priscilla Presley became a household name and a front-page favorite when she began dating Elvis Presley at just 14 years old. At a young age, the "Softly, As I Leave You" author boasted short, black, curly hair and a fresh face. The natural look would quickly undergo an extreme transformation into big, voluminous hair and heavy makeup as her role as Elvis' wife led to a larger public persona. And in 2025, at the age of 80, Presley looks drastically different than she did in her younger years.
Comparing images of Presley from 2025 to the early days of her acting career reveals what appears to be a shocking amount of cosmetic enhancements and plastic surgeries. Presley's cheeks have certainly changed, giving a puffy look to her face. And her seemingly drawn-on eyebrows and smooth forehead remove the natural expression from the Presley matriarch's face. As a result, her appearance resembles the growing 2025 Mar-a-Lago face trend that has become popular in high-profile women in America.
Priscilla always tried to live up to beauty standards
Priscilla Presley has been incredibly open about her long and difficult history with beauty standards. When she started dating Elvis Presley, and even more so when the pair got married, the relationship left a huge impression on her approach to beauty. In a conversation on "Loose Women," the author revealed that Elvis took control of her appearance, down to her makeup and clothing. Also, Elvis never saw her without makeup when they were together – even during childbirth. When Priscilla went into labor with her first child, the actor put on a full face of makeup, including her signature double set of lashes, before going to the hospital.
Priscilla also shared that her relationship with Elvis affected the way she viewed men's expectations of women. She explained on "Loose Women," "Men don't want to see what a woman has to go through to get where she is, they want to see the product, the result." The confession sheds light on Priscilla's perspective, shaped by her relationship with one of the most famous singers of all time. Elvis' beauty standards, celebrity status, and impression on a young Priscilla make her plastic surgeries and cosmetic enhancements seem like a natural response to what she had been groomed into believing about her looks.