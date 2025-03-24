What Exactly Is Mar-A-Lago Face And Who Has Clearly Tried The Trend

Frozen, unmoving foreheads, arched and overfilled-in brows, dainty tipped noses smothered between two peaking and swollen cheekbones, and don't forget the lip filler. These are all common signs and symptoms of what many have referred to as "Mar-a-Lago face," a trend including the often visible overuse of plastic surgery. One of the many things any good plastic surgeon would want you to know is that fads come and go, and this particular trend could be very costly not only to get, but also to fix should anyone suffer from buyer's remorse.

Of course, this current style is plastered all over the more conservative social scenes — take President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba and her plastic surgery rumors or even Attorney General Pam Bondi who looks unrecognizable in throwback photos. It seems to be that the cavalcade of women surrounding President Trump are all working with the same mold of Botox, fillers, and facelifts.

Plastic surgery has no political boundaries, with dermatologist Tina Alster admitting to the Hollywood Reporter that "everybody gets some tweaking." However, the rate and extent to which women (and some men) in the MAGA sphere alter their appearances to a mutated "Stepford Wives" degree is pretty prevalent. It's to the point that even young rising stars like Karoline Leavitt are rocking duck lips and signs of Botox while still being in their 20s. To better get to the bottom of what "Mar-a-Lago face" is, it's easier to show some examples. Here are five of the worst offenders of potential MAGA-inspired plastic surgery.

