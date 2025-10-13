12 Rumors About Queen Elizabeth's Husband Prince Philip That Couldn't Be Ignored

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, is remembered as one of the most important supporters of the British crown. In her Golden Wedding speech, Elizabeth herself famously declared, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know." While this sentiment has certainly portrayed Philip as a loyal husband and dutiful subject, he also attracted quite a bit of controversy back in the day, like all the times Prince Philip made inappropriate comments over the years.

Philip has also been at the center of numerous rumors related to romances and extramarital affairs, which he denied. He once told journalist, Jeremy Paxman, that he was too old to attract such whispers, joking, "As far as I'm concerned, every time I talk to a woman, they say I've been to bed with her — as if she had no say in the matter. Well, I'm bloody flattered at my age to think some girl is interested in me. It's absolute cuckoo" (via the Daily Mail). These words, however firm, have done nothing to quell the gossip mill, and many royal experts disagree with regard to whether or not Philip actually remained faithful throughout his marriage to Elizabeth. Many more rumors surrounding Prince Philip have only continued after his death.