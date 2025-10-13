Kate Middleton Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark In 2025

After an incredibly harrowing 2024, during which Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has been out and about, proving that even a medical emergency can't slow her down. As she has been taking back over her royal duties, the future queen has been styling many looks for the paparazzi. It's no secret that the princess loves to dabble in the world of fashion. Kate has a history of daring looks that have pushed back against the strict rules and traditions of the royal family; however, with such advantageous approaches to style and the hard line of dos and don'ts of her climbing status within the British monarchy, Kate hit a bit of a wall with her fashion in 2025.

All the fun and uniqueness have been out the closet door with her maturing role as a mother and future queen, and rushed into her wardrobe have been dowdy looks and boring styles. The gorgeous Princess of Wales has fallen victim to the stuffy and utterly dull fashion of the family, stepping out in some of the most uninteresting looks that have totally missed the mark.