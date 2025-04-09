Kate Middleton's Leggiest Looks Over The Years

It's no surprise that some of the leggiest outfits Catherine, Princess of Wales, has worn come from her sports-related engagements. In 2021, Kate Middleton rocked a navy jacket and a navy-and-white tennis skirt (above right) as she teamed up with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu for a doubles game and met other tennis stars at the National Tennis Centre in London. Aside from nailing the look, the Princess of Wales, a longtime tennis fan, left the pros impressed with her skills. "I was very impressed by Kate's level ... it was good fun to be on court with her. Her forehand was very good," six-time Grand Slam winner Joe Salisbury said, per People.

Two years later, Kate debuted another tennis look when she hit the court at the All England Club with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer. Her all-white outfit consisted of a sleeveless collared top, tennis skirt, and sneakers, and she upped the sporty look by tying her long hair in a high ponytail.

Aside from tennis, Kate also participated in a sailing regatta with William, Prince of Wales, during a visit to the Bahamas in 2022. The princess donned short shorts for the yacht race, which saw her and her husband competing against each other. William's boat beat that of his wife, but Kate did accomplish something equally amazing: preventing her fellow participant from falling overboard. "She said they nearly had a man overboard and she was at the tiller at the time — she had one hand on the tiller and one on the guy at the same time," a guest who spoke to Kate following the race told People. Kate's athleticism is clear, and she doesn't shy away from wearing short outfits that give her enough range of motion for such activities.