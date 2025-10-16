Details About Erika Kirk's Short Lived Stint On A Reality TV Show
Since right-wing political activist, entrepreneur, and media personality Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10, his wife, Erika Kirk, has been thrust into the limelight. Yet just like her husband, Erika has had an impressive career in and out of the spotlight.
When she wasn't establishing her own successful companies, Erika was being set up with cute guys on reality TV shows. Resurfaced footage posted on TikTok shows Erika's brief one-episode stint on Season 3 of Bravo's "Summer House," which aired in 2019. In the clip, viewers witness Erika on a date with housemate Jordan Verroi. Fellow housemate Carl Radke, who set the pair up, and Erika's friend, a fellow former Miss USA contestant, were tagalongs on the date.
"Beautiful blonde hair," Verroi says in a confessional during the episode. "Her smile, her radiance — I can tell that she's got not only an outward beauty, but an inward beauty. That's what I'm looking for in a woman." The pair discusses how important religion is to both of them, and Erika admits she attends two different churches after Verroi says he only watches church services online. Ultimately, as we all know, the pair were not a love match. Erika actually met Charlie during a job interview for Turning Point USA in 2018 — prior to the clip airing — which ended in Charlie proclaiming, "I'm going to date you." Despite having a bigger age gap than we ever realized, Charlie's forwardness ultimately charmed Erika, and the pair married three years later in 2021.
Erika turned down an offer to be a full-time Summer House cast member
In an Instagram post from 2019 about receiving her Juris Master degree from Liberty University, Erika Kirk revealed that she actually turned down an offer to be a cast member on "Summer House." "To the one's that sent me insane amounts of encouragement & prayer as I silently pursued this degree and made my own career sacrifices (like turning down being a cast member for @bravotv Summer House & other various TV show opportunities)," she wrote.
Despite turning down the "Summer House" role, and her husband, Charlie Kirk, once saying "having children is more important than having a good career," per USA Today, Erika has managed to truly have it all — a successful career that, dare we say, could be the envy of any girl boss, and an equally enviable home life with her spouse and two children. In the wake of her husband's death, Erika took over as CEO and chair of the board at Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that aims to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government," according to its website.
Erika is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, where she flexed her entrepreneurial skills early by founding the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You in 2006 at just 18 years old. Six years later, Erika looked nearly unrecognizable as Miss Arizona in the Miss USA 2012 competition. She also launched the Christian clothing brand PROCLAIM Streetwear in 2018, which she still owns. Erika also hosts "Midweek Rise Up," a Christian self-help podcast. Given the hardships Erika has faced, we think she deserves a day or two in our favorite summertime party palace.