Erika Kirk Had A Bigger Age Gap With Her Husband Charlie Than We Realized

Back in 2018, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in New York, conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk first laid eyes on his wife, Erika Kirk, during a job interview. As the founder of the organization, Charlie had brought Erika in for an open position, but the interview didn't go as planned. As Erika tells in a 2023 Instagram post, the professional chat ended with Charlie proclaiming, "I'm going to date you." The couple married three years later in 2021 and welcomed two children, a girl and a boy, in 2022 and 2024. Their relationship has been a constant spectacle following Charlie's rise to fame through his Turning Point USA organization and social media presence. Despite their public relationship, many don't realize that the couple has quite an age gap.

Born in 1993, Kirk was five years younger than Erika, who was born in 1988. At the time that the couple met back in 2018, Charlie was 25 years old, a hotshot with a new political organization under his belt, while his wife, an ex-beauty pageant contestant, was 30! Media is rife with age gap relationships where older men fall for younger women, but in the case of Charlie and Erika, she was the one dipping down in age for her partner.