Remember Charlie Bit My Finger? This Is What The Kids Look Like Now

On February 14, 2005, a little media platform known as YouTube came to life. Since its internet inception, YouTube has housed billions of videos, not only making stars out of ordinary people, but also taking their footage to viral status. There are several recognizable one-hit wonders on YouTube, such as "Ellen" stars Sophia Grace and Rosie with their "Superbass" cover, or "David After Dentist." But one of the top videos to come out of the platform's early days is "Charlie Bit My Finger." In May 2007, Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr were being filmed by their father, Howard, as the English brothers sat together in a leather recliner. Then, Charlie — a year old at the time — bit down on his brother's pointer finger, which initially made Harry giggle, but eventually provoked his now-famous responses: "Ouch, Charlie!" and "Charlie bit me!" But the brothers have certainly transformed since they were originally went viral.

Roughly two decades — and over 880 million views — later, Charlie and Harry are adults; Charlie is no longer biting his brother, and Harry's finger has healed. In a 2025 episode of the New Zealand radio show and podcast "ZM's Fletch, Vaughn & Hayley," a 19-year-old Charlie looked drastically different than his 12-month-old self, naturally. The video from the podcast revealed a much older — and taller — Charlie, who couldn't be recognized just by looking at him. "I guess I'm lucky that I obviously don't look the same," he said, adding, "In my day-to-day life I am just Charlie." Harry hasn't been in the spotlight since 2021, but in a video interview with CNBC, he is clearly taller and has a much deeper voice compared to his high-pitched viral line — though his current facial features are reminiscent of his youth.