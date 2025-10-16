Remember Charlie Bit My Finger? This Is What The Kids Look Like Now
On February 14, 2005, a little media platform known as YouTube came to life. Since its internet inception, YouTube has housed billions of videos, not only making stars out of ordinary people, but also taking their footage to viral status. There are several recognizable one-hit wonders on YouTube, such as "Ellen" stars Sophia Grace and Rosie with their "Superbass" cover, or "David After Dentist." But one of the top videos to come out of the platform's early days is "Charlie Bit My Finger." In May 2007, Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr were being filmed by their father, Howard, as the English brothers sat together in a leather recliner. Then, Charlie — a year old at the time — bit down on his brother's pointer finger, which initially made Harry giggle, but eventually provoked his now-famous responses: "Ouch, Charlie!" and "Charlie bit me!" But the brothers have certainly transformed since they were originally went viral.
Roughly two decades — and over 880 million views — later, Charlie and Harry are adults; Charlie is no longer biting his brother, and Harry's finger has healed. In a 2025 episode of the New Zealand radio show and podcast "ZM's Fletch, Vaughn & Hayley," a 19-year-old Charlie looked drastically different than his 12-month-old self, naturally. The video from the podcast revealed a much older — and taller — Charlie, who couldn't be recognized just by looking at him. "I guess I'm lucky that I obviously don't look the same," he said, adding, "In my day-to-day life I am just Charlie." Harry hasn't been in the spotlight since 2021, but in a video interview with CNBC, he is clearly taller and has a much deeper voice compared to his high-pitched viral line — though his current facial features are reminiscent of his youth.
How Charlie Bit My Finger went viral
The Davies-Carr family didn't set out to become internet sensations when they uploaded their video to YouTube in 2007. Howard Davies-Carr told ITV's "This Morning" that the clip was intended for family viewing. "The video was funny, so I wanted to share it with the boys' godfather, who lives in America," he explained. After several family members expressed a desire to watch the video, Howard made it public on YouTube to ease the sharing process with loved ones. However, when he went to delete the video months later, to his surprise, it had been viewed tens of thousands of times. The moment Howard realized his sons had gone viral was "about the Christmas period, when everybody was coming home from college and university, and they were doing remixes [of the video] with their family. And it was at that point where it had about a million [views]."
However, life for Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr has been fairly normal, aside from a few benefits that the video provided their family. According to their mom, Shelley, the wealth accrued from their viral clip put the family in a position to comfortably welcome two more sons — Jasper and Rupert — and send all four boys to private school. Otherwise, Charlie and Harry's lives have been typical. Charlie revealed on the "Fletch, Vaughn & Hayley" podcast that he was at college, studying law, while Harry was also attending a university, studying business.
What happened to the original Charlie Bit My Finger video?
After 14 years on YouTube, it was announced that one of the internet's favorite videos was leaving the platform. The "Charlie Bit My Finger" video was sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) — the unique digital asset that saw a surge in popularity in 2021, so much so that even Melania Trump dove deep into the world of NFTs. When the Davies-Carr family auctioned it off, they said that they would remove the original video upon the sale, seemingly as an attempt to raise its value. Thankfully, the new owner of the footage understood its significance in internet meme culture and decided not to rip it from YouTube. "The buyer felt that the video is an important part of popular culture and shouldn't be taken down," Howard Davies-Carr told Quartz. "It will now live on YouTube for the masses to continue enjoying as well as memorialized as an NFT on the blockchain."
However, Howard has reiterated that his family never sought fame. "By the time they're adults, I want them to be more than just the video," he told the BBC in 2021. "You see fame come and go, it's very fickle. So we've never viewed this as fame, we've never viewed it as a source of income."