The One Facial Feature That Meghan Markle Begs Photoshoppers Not To Edit

Meghan Markle has had her fair share of paparazzi photos, from her star life as an actor in Hollywood to a royal wedding in England. As the "Suits" actor continues to navigate her role in both worlds, with everything from her podcast to her Netflix show, the royal has become subject to many a reporter's pen. Through all of this backlash, hate, and ridicule, Meghan has been able to take it in stride. Her above-it-all personality — though it's landed her in hot water time and time again — has certainly proven a valuable tool in her field. Though her personability and approach to fame have earned Markle many harsh nicknames from media, she's always able to serve a detachment from the news that flashes her name. Meghan wasn't always this far removed from the media — specifically photos — of herself.

Revealed to Allure in 2017, Meghan shared a hard line she drew for photographs taken of her. Whether for a magazine cover or a "Suits" promo photoshoot, the actor told Allure, "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed, and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot." The former royal, who struggled to accept her looks learned acceptance of her image, found the courage to stand against Photoshop on her natural beauty from her own father. She added, "I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: 'A face without freckles is a night without stars.'"