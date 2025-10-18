What We Know About Dolly Parton's Relationship With Her Sister Freida

Dolly Parton might have a lavish life now, but the country legend grew up in a humble one-bedroom cabin in Appalachia as one of 12 kids. There is a complicated truth about Dolly's 11 siblings. But the relationship between Dolly and her younger sister, Freida Parton, seems relatively simple — and fueled by a loving connection.

Freida and twin brother Floyd Estel Parton are the youngest children of Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton. Although she and Dolly are 11 years apart, the sisters seem very close, as Dolly is with all of her siblings. In an interview from Time Life's "Dolly: The Ultimate Collection," the "9 to 5" hitmaker underscored her family's bond. "When I got my own TV show I thought, 'I'm most definitely going to have my family on before I bring all these big celebrities because they're the stars to me,'" she said (via People). Indeed, Dolly's career was supported by her brothers and sisters, including Freida, whose musical prowess was often showcased in performances with her sister. For instance, she accompanied Dolly and sister Stella Parton on 1987's "Live on Dolly!" where they sang "On Top of Old Smoky."

Reciprocally, Dolly championed her sister's music career, giving Freida a slot to perform at Dollywood and even collaborating with her and the rest of the family on the 2024 album "Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith, and Fables." Frieda's contribution to the music industry eventually fizzled out, with the Tennessee native becoming an ordained minister and the owner of an antique store and wedding chapel in 2014.