Julie Andrews Looks Stunning In Throwback Photo From Her First Wedding

Julie Andrews' career has stood the test of time as the star has landed herself roles of widespread acclaim. An undeniable talent and a generational star, Andrews has transformed herself into characters that audiences have adored for decades. So, it's only natural that the icon would find love thanks to her time on stage. Andrews met her first husband, Tony Walton, after he saw her performance of "Humpty Dumpty" in 1948. Their love story was no whirlwind Hollywood love affair, but rather a slow burn from friends to lovers. The pair had met when they weren't even teenagers yet, Andrew, 11 and Walton, 12. After then, their relationship continued as that of pen pals. As they got older, that friendship evolved into romance. She said of her love for Walton, "Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental" (via People). A throwback photo of the pair on their wedding day reveals that Andrews' talent has not been the only thing to withstand the test of time.

Evening Standard/Getty

The heartwarming photo shows a joyous Andrews, beaming in her wedding dress (and the groom doubled as the dress' designer, per Tatler). The actor's stunning smile shows off her round cheeks in a full display of Andrews' beauty. Walton stands next to her as they pose alongside their extravagant, multi-tiered wedding cake, fit for such a glamorous couple. There's no denying that "The Sound of Music" star made for a beautiful bride at their 1959 wedding.