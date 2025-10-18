Julie Andrews Looks Stunning In Throwback Photo From Her First Wedding
Julie Andrews' career has stood the test of time as the star has landed herself roles of widespread acclaim. An undeniable talent and a generational star, Andrews has transformed herself into characters that audiences have adored for decades. So, it's only natural that the icon would find love thanks to her time on stage. Andrews met her first husband, Tony Walton, after he saw her performance of "Humpty Dumpty" in 1948. Their love story was no whirlwind Hollywood love affair, but rather a slow burn from friends to lovers. The pair had met when they weren't even teenagers yet, Andrew, 11 and Walton, 12. After then, their relationship continued as that of pen pals. As they got older, that friendship evolved into romance. She said of her love for Walton, "Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental" (via People). A throwback photo of the pair on their wedding day reveals that Andrews' talent has not been the only thing to withstand the test of time.
The heartwarming photo shows a joyous Andrews, beaming in her wedding dress (and the groom doubled as the dress' designer, per Tatler). The actor's stunning smile shows off her round cheeks in a full display of Andrews' beauty. Walton stands next to her as they pose alongside their extravagant, multi-tiered wedding cake, fit for such a glamorous couple. There's no denying that "The Sound of Music" star made for a beautiful bride at their 1959 wedding.
The marriage ended, but they never stopped caring for each other
Julie Andrews and Tony Walton's relationship, built through years of friendship and familiarity, saw the pair come into their own in the Hollywood scene. After welcoming their daughter, Emma, in 1962, Andrews landed two big breaks with her roles in "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music" in 1964 and 1965. Walton had built a career as a costume and production designer, even working with his wife on the set of "Mary Poppins." The couple had become the image of success and the Hollywood lifestyle, but behind closed doors, they were facing difficulties in their marriage.
The childhood sweethearts ended their relationship when Andrews filed for divorce in 1967. In a statement, she said how "the varying demands of our careers have kept Tony and I apart, placing obvious strains upon our marriage" (via Time). A couple years later, she tied the knot with Blake Edwards, a film director.
Andrews revealed that she and Walton stayed close, even after both remarried. Andrews told People following Walton's 2022 passing, "We are a huge, blended family and as we hold each other close, we take comfort knowing that he lives on, not only in his children and grandchildren, but in the memories of thousands who cherished his warmth and generosity and the glorious gifts he gave us."