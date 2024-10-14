Julie Andrews Met Her First Husband When She Was Only 11 Years Old

Julie Andrews is one of the most beloved women to ever grace a Broadway stage or a Hollywood film set. Her iconic roles and singing voice in classic works like "Mary Poppins," "The Sound of Music," and "The Princess Diaries" earned the actress a special place in the hearts of fans. She's also the rare case of an actress who's on-screen wholesome image extended to her personal life.

Andrews began her singing and acting career as a child in London, performing as part of her parent's vaudeville act as early as ten. It was in 1948 at a showing of "Humpty Dumpty" in Luton where she met her first husband. The twelve-year-old Tony Walton was in attendance for the performance and spotted the eleven-year-old Andrews on stage. Walton was so impressed by her performance that he reached out and the two became pen-pals, then great friends. The pair's love of theater allowed them to form a tight bond that extended beyond their eventual marriage.

Walton and Andrews kept up correspondence for years while each chased their goals separately. Andrews wrote about the moment the two became engaged in her memoir. "We looked at each other and smiled, and I honestly don't know how it came about, but one of us whispered to the other, 'We should get married soon,'" she wrote via People. Eleven years later, the two young lovebirds were married.

