Who Was The Real-Life Little Debbie Model? You Won't Recognize Her Now
In 2015, comedian Will Ferrell appeared on "The Tonight Show" dressed to match the logo on Little Debbie products. "I'm the new face of Little Debbie snack cakes," Ferrell informed Jimmy Fallon, his former "Saturday Night Live" colleague, in the hilarious bit. Between his mop of brown curls, his upturned, blue-edged straw hat, and his plaid dress, the "Elf" star nailed the look. What some viewers may not have realized, however, was that Ferrell's purported new job was based on reality. Decades earlier, there really was a young girl who made appearances showcasing the company's treats.
The real-life model for Little Debbie's logo was Debbie McKee-Fowler. In 1960, nearly 20 years after McKee-Fowler's grandparents had started their company, they reassessed their marketing efforts, and renamed their snack cakes after their 4-year-old granddaughter. As a result of the rebranding, McKee-Fowler was on her way to stardom. More than 60 years later, however, it's not surprising that McKee-Fowler looks completely different.
Luckily for McKee-Fowler, she didn't actually have to model or do anything extra to become the emblem of her family's business, since artist Pearl Mann sourced a previously-taken photo for the painting. As she grew up, however, McKee-Fowler's workload eventually increased. She rose through the company ranks, becoming Executive Vice President of McKee Foods before she retired in 2023. Even so, McKee-Fowler hasn't completely stopped working. She began serving as a board chair in 2017 and appeared to maintain that role as of 2025.
McKee-Fowler isn't interested in the spotlight
Surprisingly, Debbie McKee-Fowler's parents hadn't been consulted about their preschool daughter's face being used for advertising. Even so, they were likely okay with the decision, since McKee-Fowler later made in-person appearances to show off her namesake cakes. In addition, the new logo's debut also coincided with skyrocketing sales of the company's products, including the Nutty Buddy bars that are a daily treat for HGTV's Joanna Gaines.
As an adult, McKee-Fowler remained a very public face of her family's business, and she even popped up on factory tours. She and her relatives have also been involved in philanthropic efforts to benefit their hometown of Collegedale, Tennessee. On social media, people who've known McKee-Fowler have praised her kindness. "I used to clean her home and she really is the most genuinely sweet person I have ever met!" gushed one Facebook poster.
This comment echoes the experiences of the organizers of the Chattanooga Women of Distinction Award. In 2015 they decided to recognize McKee-Fowler, and they praised her low-key lifestyle. "She has not used this platform to promote herself or her family to any position of prominence or power, but has quietly worked to enrich her community," they remarked (via Huff Post). Randy Fowler, her husband, has noted that she puts public benefit over her own comfort. "I have never met a more caring, humble, modest and giving person in my life," Fowler wrote in a sweet Facebook tribute to his wife.
McKee-Fowler embraces her past
Debbie McKee-Fowler may be a long way from childhood, but she and her family's company like to celebrate the joy of her long stint as the Little Debbie mascot. For the brand's 50th anniversary in 2010, the company offered a $5,000 scholarship for the child who most closely resembled their logo. Fellow Tennessean Rhea Lynne Conner won the prize, getting even closer than Will Ferrell in accurately depicting Little Debbie's look. While Ferrell's comedic take was solicited by the company, they made a point to compliment his efforts and express their gratitude for the unexpected marketing windfall. "We appreciate both the humor of the segment and the exposure of our Little Debbie brand to Jimmy Fallon's huge national TV audience," Mike Gloekler, McKee Foods Communications & Public Relations Manager, informed Channel 3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
McKee-Fowler also paid homage to her child self with a statue. The sculpture's design was based on a pic from an in-person appearance McKee-Fowler made as a 7-year-old child. The artwork has a place of honor in her namesake park and playground, a project that was initiated by her brother. When it was unveiled in June 2023, McKee-Fowler happily posed alongside the completed artwork. While she may have changed a lot over the decades, McKee-Fowler's brilliant smile remains the same.