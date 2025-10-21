Who Was The Real-Life Little Debbie Model? You Won't Recognize Her Now

In 2015, comedian Will Ferrell appeared on "The Tonight Show" dressed to match the logo on Little Debbie products. "I'm the new face of Little Debbie snack cakes," Ferrell informed Jimmy Fallon, his former "Saturday Night Live" colleague, in the hilarious bit. Between his mop of brown curls, his upturned, blue-edged straw hat, and his plaid dress, the "Elf" star nailed the look. What some viewers may not have realized, however, was that Ferrell's purported new job was based on reality. Decades earlier, there really was a young girl who made appearances showcasing the company's treats.

The real-life model for Little Debbie's logo was Debbie McKee-Fowler. In 1960, nearly 20 years after McKee-Fowler's grandparents had started their company, they reassessed their marketing efforts, and renamed their snack cakes after their 4-year-old granddaughter. As a result of the rebranding, McKee-Fowler was on her way to stardom. More than 60 years later, however, it's not surprising that McKee-Fowler looks completely different.

Luckily for McKee-Fowler, she didn't actually have to model or do anything extra to become the emblem of her family's business, since artist Pearl Mann sourced a previously-taken photo for the painting. As she grew up, however, McKee-Fowler's workload eventually increased. She rose through the company ranks, becoming Executive Vice President of McKee Foods before she retired in 2023. Even so, McKee-Fowler hasn't completely stopped working. She began serving as a board chair in 2017 and appeared to maintain that role as of 2025.