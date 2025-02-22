Here's Why These Stars Left Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy wasn't on "Saturday Night Live" for a tremendous amount of time, but his impact while there was deep. Murphy is still cited by many as one of the greatest cast members in the show's history, and he's credited with saving the show at a time when it would have otherwise been cancelled. "It would have been very difficult, I think, to have kept the show on the air without Eddie. The show would absolutely would have launched for the 1983-84 season, but he was still the main draw. And it would have been pretty hard, I think, to keep up the show long enough to get to the next year," former "SNL" showrunner Dick Ebersol said in the book "Live From New York," as reported by The Wrap.

But all good things must come to an end, and Murphy didn't stay on "SNL" for very long. The actor left after the 1984 season to pursue a movie career, and it ended up being the right decision for the comedian. While Murphy will always be known for his time on "SNL," he's arguably more famous for his work in films like "The Nutty Professor," the "Beverly Hills Cop" series, the "Shrek" series, and "Coming to America" and its sequel. Murphy (who later took six years off from acting) also received something in his time after "SNL" that only a few other cast members have to their name — an Oscar nomination.