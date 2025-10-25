The Heartbreaking Reason Robin Williams' Daughter Had To Hit Back At Her Dad's Fans
Robin Williams' onscreen son in "Mrs. Doubtfire," Matthew Lawrence, once shared an aspiration that likely would not have sat well with the late comedian's real daughter, Zelda Williams. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con in July 2025, Lawrence revealed that he wanted to use an AI-generated version of the "Good Will Hunting" star's voice to create content. However, the former child star only intended to proceed with the project if Robin's family gave him the go-ahead. Just a few months later, in October 2025, Zelda made it abundantly clear that she did not want anyone to use her father's work for such purposes. In an Instagram Story, she pleaded with Robin's fans to not bombard her with AI-generated videos of him because she had no interest in them. Alongside stressing that such clips went against the "Aladdin" star's wishes, she expressed her own issues with them.
As Zelda proclaimed simply, "To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to 'this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough', just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening," (via the BBC). Additionally, Zelda asserted that AI-generated content was a far cry from actual art and even compared it to "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs [made] out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music." Although her comments seemed to be a direct response to fans and not necessarily aimed at Lawrence, it's safe to say that she wouldn't have greenlit his project regardless. As such, it seems that Robin Williams' daughter has not only grown up to be stunning but she is also impressively outspoken and steadfast in her views.
Zelda Williams has a complicated relationship with her father's fans
Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams shared a heartbreaking plea with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2021. Back then, comedian Jamie Costa had wowed social media users with an uncanny impression of Robin from his "Mork & Mindy" days. Soon enough, the clip was plastered all over Zelda's social media feed, and she took to X to urge fans to please stop tagging her in it. "Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird," Robin's daughter pleaded, per Today. In response, someone wrote that the beloved actor's fans simply wanted to honor his memory by sharing the clip with her. However, Zelda really wasn't having it and clapped back by arguing that the video just didn't sit well with her.
She elaborated, "Your love for Dad doesn't mean I have to tolerate being bombarded in silence, and being projected upon can be pretty exhausting some days." The director shared a similar sentiment on the sixth anniversary of Robin's death, in 2020, explaining in a tweet that she would remain offline throughout the day to mourn his loss privately since she was unable to reflect on her father's life with everyone unloading on her. In fact, their condolences made Zelda feel like "a roadside memorial" where people casually toss their heavy emotions and move on without a second thought, per E! News. Tragically, one of the most heartbreaking final posts a celebrity made right before their deaths came from Robin, who wrote an Instagram birthday tribute for his daughter just days before his passing.