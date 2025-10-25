The Heartbreaking Reason Robin Williams' Daughter Had To Hit Back At Her Dad's Fans

Robin Williams' onscreen son in "Mrs. Doubtfire," Matthew Lawrence, once shared an aspiration that likely would not have sat well with the late comedian's real daughter, Zelda Williams. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con in July 2025, Lawrence revealed that he wanted to use an AI-generated version of the "Good Will Hunting" star's voice to create content. However, the former child star only intended to proceed with the project if Robin's family gave him the go-ahead. Just a few months later, in October 2025, Zelda made it abundantly clear that she did not want anyone to use her father's work for such purposes. In an Instagram Story, she pleaded with Robin's fans to not bombard her with AI-generated videos of him because she had no interest in them. Alongside stressing that such clips went against the "Aladdin" star's wishes, she expressed her own issues with them.

As Zelda proclaimed simply, "To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to 'this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough', just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening," (via the BBC). Additionally, Zelda asserted that AI-generated content was a far cry from actual art and even compared it to "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs [made] out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music." Although her comments seemed to be a direct response to fans and not necessarily aimed at Lawrence, it's safe to say that she wouldn't have greenlit his project regardless. As such, it seems that Robin Williams' daughter has not only grown up to be stunning but she is also impressively outspoken and steadfast in her views.