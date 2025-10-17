The Worst-Dressed Celeb Looks Of Halloween 2024

Halloween is the best way to kick off the holiday season, and as always, our favorite stars got into the spooky spirit and went all out with their costumes. Every year, many celebs give their Halloween costumes their all. And, with all the money, resources, and hair and makeup teams anyone could wish for, it's no surprise that so many Hollywood Halloween costumes blow our minds every Halloween season. 2024 was no exception. Did you see Janelle Monae's ET costume? What about Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from "Monster's Inc?" Seriously, the stars were in rare form for the Halloween season. The celeb costumes were so good, in fact, that we almost didn't have enough contenders for a worst-dressed celeb looks of Halloween list for 2024. Almost ...

Dressing up for Halloween is all about having fun, so the fashion rules of the red carpet certainly don't apply. Still, celebs have big Halloween events to attend and everything they need to make their costume dreams become a reality. So, why is it that some celebs' costumes were a total snooze-fest? And, why did others look like they were thrown together at the last minute? We don't have the answers to these questions, but if your question is, "Which celebs had the worst costumes of the 2024 Halloween season?" well, that's an answer we do have.