The Worst-Dressed Celeb Looks Of Halloween 2024
Halloween is the best way to kick off the holiday season, and as always, our favorite stars got into the spooky spirit and went all out with their costumes. Every year, many celebs give their Halloween costumes their all. And, with all the money, resources, and hair and makeup teams anyone could wish for, it's no surprise that so many Hollywood Halloween costumes blow our minds every Halloween season. 2024 was no exception. Did you see Janelle Monae's ET costume? What about Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from "Monster's Inc?" Seriously, the stars were in rare form for the Halloween season. The celeb costumes were so good, in fact, that we almost didn't have enough contenders for a worst-dressed celeb looks of Halloween list for 2024. Almost ...
Dressing up for Halloween is all about having fun, so the fashion rules of the red carpet certainly don't apply. Still, celebs have big Halloween events to attend and everything they need to make their costume dreams become a reality. So, why is it that some celebs' costumes were a total snooze-fest? And, why did others look like they were thrown together at the last minute? We don't have the answers to these questions, but if your question is, "Which celebs had the worst costumes of the 2024 Halloween season?" well, that's an answer we do have.
Nicola Peltz Beckham was boring as a Playboy Bunny
A Playboy bunny costume? In 2024? Nicola Peltz Beckham executed her Playboy bunny costume well, she had the accurate bodysuit and tights and a platinum blonde wig. Still, this costume choice just felt tired and anything but innovative. Years ago, this costume would have been a better pick, but it just doesn't feel modern or relevant today. Since Beckham clearly put effort into bringing her costume to life, it would have been more fun to see her go for something a bit more interesting and fresh.
Anne Hathaway's Boo York City costume had us confused
Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to share her Boo York City costume — a ghostly take on The Big Apple. She sported a Statue of Liberty headband and black and white makeup with a homemade-looking "Boo York City" t-shirt, leather jacket, and platinum blonde wig. The star certainly looked like she had fun putting her costume together, but it wasn't as well-executed as we typically expect a celebrity Halloween costume to be. Plus, the Boo York City pun isn't the best punny costume idea out there.
Ava Max's Alice in Wonderland costume was yawn-worthy
Ava Max rarely seems to shy away from bold fashion statements or theatricality. For this reason, her bland "Alice in Wonderland" costume felt particularly surprising. Alice is certainly a common costume. In fact, Selena Gomez even transformed into the character this year. Yet, Max's costume felt utterly "blah." She sported normal hair and makeup that would have worked for any red carpet event and a minidress and fishnets. Halloween is all about getting into character, so we think a bit more attention to detail would have made Max's costume much better.
Tom Sandoval's Scary Movie costume felt last minute
There are few costumes that you can swing by your local Spirit Halloween and pick up as easily as Ghostface from "Scream." The man behind this particular Ghostface mask is none other than "Vanderpump Rules" star, Tom Sandoval. It seems that Sandoval is going for "Scary Movie" as opposed to "Scream" here, as his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson seems to be dressed as Drew Decker from the parody film. Even with the different twist, though, this costume just doesn't feel like something Sandoval put much thought into.
Kelsey Anderson wore a barely-there Belle costume
She may have won "The Bachelor," but Kelsey Anderson probably didn't win any costume contests for her Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" costume. Anyone who has seen this movie can agree that Belle definitely doesn't wear a miniskirt and thigh-high socks. Anderson captioned the photo "Beauty & the bachelor," so maybe she was going for a Belle and "Bachelor" contestant crossover look, but even so, this just wasn't the best costume. The look felt unfinished, and considering that Belle's dress is floor-length, it basically was unfinished.
La La Anthony's Deadpool costume was just plain strange
Hey — when you've got it, flaunt it. It just seems like there were many better costumes for La La Anthony to flaunt her curves in than this weird Deadpool costume. The shiny red jumpsuit has strayed so far from what Deadpool usually looks like that it's difficult to even tell that's who the costume is meant to be. Plus, the red pumps and long, flowing locks just throw the look off even more.
David Dobrik was barely in costume at all
Could David Dobrik have put any less effort into his Halloween costume? Maybe if he wore the classic old bedsheet ghost costume. But, even that would have been more exciting than this boring sailor ensemble. Dobrik was attending the Pizzaslime x Casamigos party when he donned this sailor-inspired 'fit. This makes this lackluster costume feel like even more of a copout, since a big costume party typically calls for a bit of effort and forethought.