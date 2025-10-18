What Will Happen To Sarah Ferguson After Prince Andrew Gives Up His Titles?

In a statement published by Sky News on October 17, 2025, Prince Andrew announced he will give up most of his titles, including the Duke of York, amid continuing accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read, in part. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

Deadline reported that the decision comes days before the posthumous memoir from alleged Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump victim Virginia Giuffre is released on October 21, 2025. The third child of Queen Elizabeth II will keep the title of "Prince," which was given to him at birth. He hasn't been formally stripped of any titles or his HRH, but he will no longer use them. Prince Andrew ended the statement by denying all allegations against him. In her memoir, Giuffre alleges she was told by convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell that she would be paid $15,000 for having sex with Prince Andrew. The Prince couldn't get Giuffre's 2021 lawsuit dismissed, but settled with her in 2022 by making donations to several charities. Giuffre died on April 25, 2025, in an apparent suicide, per Deadline.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, still used the title Duchess of York as of October 17, but Sky News reported that "it is understood" that she will drop it. The couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reportedly keep their royal titles.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).