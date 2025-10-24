Johnny Depp Had An Unexpected Answer For His Favorite On-Screen Kiss

Throughout his decades-long film career, actor Johnny Depp has shared dozens of on-screen kisses with some of the most famous actresses in the world — from his rumored former love interest, Keira Knightley, in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," to Angelina Jolie in "The Tourist." Given his roster of memorable on-screen kisses, his favorite of the bunch will likely surprise fans. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, Depp admitted his favorite on-screen kiss was with fellow actor Javier Bardem in the 2000 film "Before Night Falls."

The film, based on the autobiography of the same name by Reinaldo Arenas, follows Reinaldo, a poet, novelist, and playwright, who struggles to overcome the obstacles he faces as a gay man living in 1960s Cuba. Depp portrays two different characters in the movie: Bon Bon, an outspoken drag performer and friend of Reinaldo, and Lt. Victor, a Cuban military officer. It's while Depp is portraying Bon Bon that he shares a brief but memorable peck with Bardem in a prison yard.

In an interview with GQ, Bardem said he loved working with Depp, noting his admiration for Depp's acting chops while filming a particularly tense scene when he's taken prisoner by Depp's character, Lt. Victor. "That scene took a whole day, and I loved playing with him. I could tell that he was so easy, so soft, so flexible. It was a dance. I loved working with him."