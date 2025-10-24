Johnny Depp Had An Unexpected Answer For His Favorite On-Screen Kiss
Throughout his decades-long film career, actor Johnny Depp has shared dozens of on-screen kisses with some of the most famous actresses in the world — from his rumored former love interest, Keira Knightley, in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," to Angelina Jolie in "The Tourist." Given his roster of memorable on-screen kisses, his favorite of the bunch will likely surprise fans. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, Depp admitted his favorite on-screen kiss was with fellow actor Javier Bardem in the 2000 film "Before Night Falls."
The film, based on the autobiography of the same name by Reinaldo Arenas, follows Reinaldo, a poet, novelist, and playwright, who struggles to overcome the obstacles he faces as a gay man living in 1960s Cuba. Depp portrays two different characters in the movie: Bon Bon, an outspoken drag performer and friend of Reinaldo, and Lt. Victor, a Cuban military officer. It's while Depp is portraying Bon Bon that he shares a brief but memorable peck with Bardem in a prison yard.
In an interview with GQ, Bardem said he loved working with Depp, noting his admiration for Depp's acting chops while filming a particularly tense scene when he's taken prisoner by Depp's character, Lt. Victor. "That scene took a whole day, and I loved playing with him. I could tell that he was so easy, so soft, so flexible. It was a dance. I loved working with him."
Johnny Depp also revealed his most awkward on-screen kiss
Johnny Depp also revealed what it's like on the other end of the on-screen kissing spectrum. During an interview with The Standard in 2012, Depp revealed that his most awkward on-screen kiss to date was his passionate lip lock with Keira Knightley while filming the "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequel, "Dead Man's Chest." During filming in 2005, Knightley was 20 years old, yet Depp was more than 20 years her senior, a fact that he says made the kiss just a tad awkward. "Kissing someone you are not romantically involved with is always awkward, but the fact that Keira is twenty something years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward," Depp told The Standard. "Still, she was a good sport about it and we did what we had to do."
For her part, though, Knightley seemed over the moon to be kissing not just one, but two major heartthrobs at the time. "I couldn't ask for a better kissing scene with Johnny Depp," Knightley told TMZ in 2006. "Actually, I think my 14-year-old self was yelping with pleasure. It was fantastic! What more can a girl ask for? I've got Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom and I get to kiss both of them. It's wonderful!"
Though Knightley and Depp haven't revealed the truth about their supposed romantic relationship, this confession from Depp about their on-screen kiss potentially raises doubts about their chemistry on- and off-screen.