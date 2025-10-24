Photos Of Robert Irwin & Dad Steve That Will Tug Your Heartstrings

Robert Irwin is making a name for himself outside the zoo. The son of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is undoubtedly synonymous with Australian wildlife, but he shocked American audiences by skillfully shaking his tail feathers on Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars." After his fifth dance of his "DWTS" tenure, he touched upon losing his dad at a young age. "I feel that he's here in some way, and I hope he's proud," Robert said in a tearful post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Robert's father, Steve, a conservationist and face of the Australian Zoo in Queensland, Australia, shared his love of animals with millions across the globe via his popular television show, " The Crocodile Hunter," where he enthusiastically educated viewers about some of the planet's most dangerous animals. He wrestled crocs, held venomous snakes, and swam with sharks. But on September 4, 2006, the TV star tragically died on the set of his documentary, "Ocean's Deadliest," after succumbing to injuries from an attack by a stingray — an ordinarily tame creature that he had come across countless times.

The loss was profound for the animal-loving community, and especially for the Irwin family — Robert, his mom Terri Irwin, and his sister Bindi Irwin — who still keep Steve's legacy alive at the Australia Zoo. Robert has become something of a Steve mini-me, from working with William, Prince of Wales, on environmental innovation to giving a voice to wildlife causes through social media, something Steve would undoubtedly embrace if he were alive today. Remembering Steve is as important to Robert as saving the planet. Luckily, there are many photos of the father and son to help us all remember their bond — warning, you might shed some tears!