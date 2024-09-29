5 Times Steve Irwin's Son Robert Was Exactly Like Him

Robert Irwin is the son of the late Steve Irwin, the famous conservationist and star of "The Crocodile Hunter." In a People interview from February 2024 to commemorate what would have been Steve's 62nd birthday, Robert said, "There is not a day that goes by that I don't think: 'Gosh, I wonder what I'd ask Dad if he was here.'" He finds himself wishing he had more time with Steve, adding, "When you lose someone, a father figure, at such a young age, who is such a commanding presence of positivity and everything that is good in the world, of course, all I want is for him to be here for me."

Robert lost his father when he was only three, but he, his sister Bindi Irwin, and their mother Terri Irwin continue to keep Steve's memory alive. Not only does the iconic animal lover live on in them, but also through his granddaughter – Bindi's daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is the spitting image of Steve.

There have also been many instances that prove that Robert is exactly like his late father due to their almost identical looks and similar passions.