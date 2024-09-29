5 Times Steve Irwin's Son Robert Was Exactly Like Him
Robert Irwin is the son of the late Steve Irwin, the famous conservationist and star of "The Crocodile Hunter." In a People interview from February 2024 to commemorate what would have been Steve's 62nd birthday, Robert said, "There is not a day that goes by that I don't think: 'Gosh, I wonder what I'd ask Dad if he was here.'" He finds himself wishing he had more time with Steve, adding, "When you lose someone, a father figure, at such a young age, who is such a commanding presence of positivity and everything that is good in the world, of course, all I want is for him to be here for me."
Robert lost his father when he was only three, but he, his sister Bindi Irwin, and their mother Terri Irwin continue to keep Steve's memory alive. Not only does the iconic animal lover live on in them, but also through his granddaughter – Bindi's daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is the spitting image of Steve.
There have also been many instances that prove that Robert is exactly like his late father due to their almost identical looks and similar passions.
Robert rides Steve's old motorbike every day
In an Instagram video from February 2024, Robert Irwin told the story of Steve Irwin's Honda 100 motorbike. Every morning, while Steve did daily checks around the Australia Zoo that the Irwin family runs, Robert and Bindi Irwin would ride with him on his motorbike. "Some of my fondest and earliest memories were on that bike, and after Dad passed away, the bike sat sitting for quite some time," Robert explained in the video.
However, Robert eventually fixed the Honda 100 up, and now he rides it around to drive the same path his father did and do early morning checks at the zoo. The young conservationist expressed joy at remembering those rides with his father whenever he starts the bike. "I feel very, very lucky that throughout my life I have so many connections to Dad that are still around to this day, that I get to continue his legacy in so many different ways," he said.
Robert was a lot like Steve, even as a kid
In September 2024, Robert Irwin's mother, Terri Irwin, shared throwback photos of Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin, and Robert. The Instagram post was to commemorate Father's Day in Australia, and it's hard not to see the family resemblance between Steve and Robert as they both held what seems to be the same reptilian animal with smiles on their faces. However, the animal Steve is holding in his picture is much larger than the small one little Robert has.
Terri mentioned in the post's caption how much Steve loved their children. She added, "It warms my heart to see how much they always wanted to be just like him. I know he would be proud of the way they have continued his message and mission for conservation."
Robert has continued that love into adulthood. A photo from a carousel Robert posted in September 2024 showed him looking nearly identical to Terri's throwback photo of Steve. This time, Robert was holding a small crocodile — well, small for someone who handles them all the time.
Robert recreated one of Steve's iconic photos
Since Robert Irwin works at Australia Zoo, where his family has run for decades, they have a lot of the same responsibilities. A visual representation of this was shared on Robert's Instagram page in July 2019. Side-by-side photos showed him and Steve Irwin both feeding a crocodile at the Australia Zoo. "Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc — two photos 15 years apart," Robert wrote in the caption.
The father and son seemed to be using the same technique to feed the hungry crocodile, keeping their hands high as they tossed food into his mouth. Murray even looked about the same, except his scales were darker in the more recent photo with Robert.
Fans in the comments shared kind words for Robert. "Wow, father like son," one said. "You're a spit image of your dad. He'll be soo proud of the man you grew into." Another said, "I'm pretty sure at this point you're your dad's carbon copy," with a heart emoji.
Both father and son were bitten by the same kind of snake
Not every similarity between Steve Irwin and Robert Irwin is a fun one. In June 2023, Robert shared a video on Instagram showing his father being bitten by a snake called a carpet python while filming an informational segment about the reptile.
Then, Robert included footage of himself after getting bitten by one as well while trying to rescue it. Both of them got bitten on the face, just in different places."They've got extremely sharp teeth," Robert said in the video. "It's like little needles." Queasy viewers may not appreciate the post, especially the photo at the end of the video showing side-by-side comparisons of Steve and Robert smiling as their snake bites bled.
"Déjà vu," Robert wrote in the caption. "Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart." Many fans remarked on the similarities between the father and son, with one saying, "You look so much like your dad!!!"
Robert and Terri performed a children's song Steve originally sang on
In 2002, the Australian children's musical group The Wiggles released an album called "Wiggly Safari." Steve Irwin helped write some of the songs on that album, and his voice was even featured on "The Crocodile Hunter" song (though it's unclear how much of Steve's net worth would be due to that foray into music). "The Crocodile Hunter" music video also included footage of Steve, Terri Irwin, and Bindi Irwin alongside some animals. Another version of the song was updated to include mentions of Bindi and Robert Irwin as well, with the chorus featuring the line, "Crocodile Hunter, Terri, Rob and Bindi."
Twenty years after "Wiggly Safari" dropped, in 2022, The Wiggles headed to Australia Zoo for a live performance of "The Crocodile Hunter" on Steve Irwin Day. In fan footage uploaded to YouTube, Robert and Terri were shown dancing and singing along to the song with Robert delivering the lines that Steve sang in the original track. "It makes me so happy seeing Robert singing his dad's parts," one fan commented. "Absolutely fantastic!"