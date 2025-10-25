Keanu Reeves Can't Escape These Relationship Rumors
Keanu Reeves has had a tragic history with relationships, and was never the same after the death of his long-term girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, in 2001. Despite this, Reeves eventually developed a happy and healthy relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant. However, even with his relationship bliss, many rumors continue to circulate about both his current partnership and his alleged past liaisons.
Reeves first met Grant at a function with friends in 2009 and worked together on the picture and poetry book "Ode to Happiness," but the two did not announce their relationship publicly until 10 years later, when they were photographed as an item at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019. According to People, a source close to the "John Wick" star revealed that the actor wanted to be public about his relationship after almost 10 years. "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her," the source said around the time the couple's romance was announced.
There is speculation that Reeves and Grant have secretly tied the knot, and since Reeves was secretive about his partnership with Grant for so long, this hypothesis makes sense. However, after rumors started to circulate that Grant and Reeves got hitched in a private ceremony, the well-renowned artist took to Instagram to declare that the rumors are not true. Alongside a photo of her and the "Good Fortune" star smooching, she wrote, "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married."
Did Keanu Reeves date Diane Keaton?
Another long-circulating rumor regarding the love life of Keanu Reeves is that he was once romantically involved with the late, great "Annie Hall" star Diane Keaton, who passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79 after contracting pneumonia. Reeves worked with Keaton before, and had some kind words for her during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Reeves' new comedy, "Good Fortune," in New York. "I had the wonderful opportunity to work with her and she was a very special artist and person," Reeves told the outlet. "Very unique and just what a wonderful artist."
Reeves appeared opposite Keaton in Nancy Meyers' quirky romantic comedy film "Something's Gotta Give," which was released theatrically in 2003. In the film, Reeves portrays a young doctor who develops a romantic interest in Keaton's character. Two years after the film was released, rumors spread that the "Speed" actor broke things off with his former girlfriend, fellow actor Lynn Collins, to court Keaton. Some comments that Keaton also made at the time further fueled the rumor mill. "[I'm] going to marry Keanu Reeves," Keaton once told Oprah Winfrey (per Distractify). "He likes an older woman."
Despite all this postulation, neither Reeves nor Keaton ever confirmed or explicitly stated that they were ever actually an item. However, Reeves' former castmate will likely always be dear to his heart.