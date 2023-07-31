Keanu Reeves Was Never The Same After The Tragic Deaths Of His Daughter And Girlfriend

Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme fell in love at first sight, but their relationship wasn't meant to be. The young actress got pregnant less than a year after the two met, and they even chose a name for their baby girl: Ava Archer. Sadly, the child was stillborn on Christmas Eve. Following this tragic event, Syme experienced post-natal depression on top of the grief and sorrow caused by her daughter's death. The relationship eventually fell apart, but the two remained friends.

Things continued to go downhill from this point. In 2001, Syme drove into three parked cars on her way home from a party at Marilyn Manson's house. The collision was fatal, killing her instantly. "We found some medication, which we believe to be prescription drugs the deceased was receiving," Lieutenant Fred Corral told the Daily Mail. "Two one-dollar bills which were rolled up with a white powdery substance were also found inside the vehicle," he added.

Syme's mother, Maria St. John, accused Manson of giving her daughter drugs and allowing her to drive intoxicated, but he denied it. At the time, Reeves told the police that he and Syme were dating again. "I miss being a part of their lives and them being part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here — what we might have done together. I miss all the great things that will never be," he confessed in a 2006 interview with Parade.