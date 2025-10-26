Heartbreaking Details About Diane Keaton's Final Days

"Annie Hall" star Diane Keaton's shocking death at 79 came amid a long struggle with her health. According to friend and collaborator Carole Bayer Sager, Keaton "was very thin" during their last visit together. Sager shared with People, "I was kind of stunned by how much weight she'd lost." The Oscar-winning actor died on October 11, 2025, surrounded by close family. According to her death certificate, obtained by The New York Times, Keaton succumbed to a battle with bacterial pneumonia.

While there were signs in Keaton's final months that had friends and neighbors wondering about her health — including putting her home on the market and discontinuing her frequent walks around the neighborhood — her death was sudden. According to someone in her orbit who spoke to People, "She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her." The insider continued, "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit." Keaton's rapid decline even failed to warn some in her very close circle, as the source claimed her family kept the matters of Keaton's health private.

A 911 call on the day Keaton died tragically recorded the "Something's Gotta Give" actor's final moments. The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to Keaton's home on the morning of October 11. While transporting the film industry legend to a nearby hospital, the dispatcher said, "Rescue 19, person down," according to TMZ, who obtained the audio.