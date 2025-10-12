Diane Keaton's Relationship History Is A Who's Who Of Hollywood Icons
Oscar winner Diane Keaton, who died at age 79 on October 11, 2025, is being remembered as a brilliant actress and a good friend to many. The star, whose health is reported to have taken a sudden downturn in recent weeks, was best known for beloved films such as "Annie Hall," "The First Wives Club," "Father of the Bride," and the "Godfather" trilogy. But Keaton's love life was almost as famous as her career; she was involved in romances with a number of her A-list costars over the years. In all cases, the splits were amicable, and her exes had nothing but praise for her in later years.
None of Keaton's relationships ever made it to the altar, although there was one man she did hope to marry. Even so, the actress had no regrets about staying single. Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Keaton explained why she never got married. Her mother was a talented entertainer who had even won a regional award. But after marrying and having four children, she put her ambitions aside. "I saw how much she gave up. ... I feel like she chose family over her dreams," Keaton said. "I didn't want to give up my independence." Here's a look at the men in Keaton's life.
Her most famous romance also gave Keaton her iconic role
Perhaps the actress's best known partner was Woody Allen, who cast her in eight of his films, from "Play It Again, Sam" in 1972 to "Manhattan Murder Mystery" in 1993. But the title role in "Annie Hall" was the one which earned Keaton both her Academy Award and her signature menswear style; it was rare to see Keaton in anything other than a pantsuit and a large bowler hat. She and Allen dated in the early '70s before moving on to other relationships, but they remained good friends right up to Keaton's death. Allen even appeared as a guest speaker when Keaton received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in 2017. Poking a little fun at her love life, he joked (per Deadline), "She has been involved romantically with a half dozen of the most gifted, charismatic, attractive men in Hollywood. It's very interesting because every one of them has dumped her."
Keaton was equally complimentary of Allen, whom she credited with helping her feel more comfortable in front of the camera. Even as the actor's rep took a beating when Dylan Farrow made serious allegations against Allen, her adopted father, Keaton stood by her ex. "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him," Keaton declared on Twitter (pre-X). Allen is said to be "distraught" over her death, according to People.
Keaton made an offer Al Pacino refused
Another of Keaton's famous boyfriends was Al Pacino, with whom she starred in "The Godfather." Musing about her past relationships in a People interview, "I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker. There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous!" The couple dated on and off in the late '80s, around the time of "The Godfather Part II"; in her memoir "Then Again" (via The New York Times), Keaton wrote, "For me the 'Godfathers,' all three of them, were about one thing — Al. It was as simple as that."
Their breakup was just as simple: Keaton wanted to get married, but Pacino didn't. "Poor Al, he never wanted it. Poor me, I never stopped insisting," she wrote. She finally gave him an ultimatum, and he opted to leave. As with her other romances, Keaton stayed friendly with the "Scarface" star, and he appeared as another presenter at Keaton's AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony. "I feel as if I have known you my whole life," he said.
Keaton's crush on Warren Beatty turned into a brief romance
Diane Keaton's AFI tribute might as well have been called the Ex Hall of Fame; Warren Beatty was there as well. The two were briefly involved when Beatty cast Keaton in his 1981 film "Reds." Like many women of her time, she fell for the actor early in his career, when he was known for his hunky starring roles in "Splendor in the Grass" and "Bonnie and Clyde." Keaton told Variety in 2016, "And not only was he beautiful, gorgeous and sexy and captivating and mysterious and a great movie star but he was also an unbelievable producer and director, or is rather, is also an unbelievable director and producer." She added that a good part of Beatty's charm is the way he shows interest in everyone he meets. "He makes you feel like you are the only one, the person that matters; that you are just absolutely fascinating, you know?" Beatty lavished her with gifts and pushed her to excel in her acting, but after a while, Keaton found the relationship draining.
Beatty went on to woo another talented actor: Annette Bening, to whom he's been married since March 1992. Still, he had nothing but good things to say about his ex at the AFI tribute. "Diane Keaton is a plot," he said (per Deadline). "She is an unpredictable, mysterious, suspenseful, constantly surprising, sometime comedic, sometimes tragic always engaging plot. The woman is a story."
Rumors flew about Keaton and Keanu
Keaton's death leaves behind one mystery surrounding her love life. In 2005, it was rumored that Keanu Reeves had left his then-girlfriend in order to pursue a romance with Keaton, his costar in "Something's Gotta Give." The 2003 film featured Jack Nicholson as a senior playboy dating the daughter of Keaton's character, with Reeves as a doctor who pursues Keaton. The relationship between Keaton and Reeves was never confirmed, and neither actor spoke of it publicly. The two reunited years later at the 2020 Academy Awards to present the Best Original Screenplay Award, where they recalled how much fun they'd had making the movie, and told each other (per YouTube), "You were amazing."
No one can deny that Diane Keaton lived life to the fullest. Keaton is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke, and she lives on in the memories of all the partners she loved too.