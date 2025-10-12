Diane Keaton's Relationship History Is A Who's Who Of Hollywood Icons

Oscar winner Diane Keaton, who died at age 79 on October 11, 2025, is being remembered as a brilliant actress and a good friend to many. The star, whose health is reported to have taken a sudden downturn in recent weeks, was best known for beloved films such as "Annie Hall," "The First Wives Club," "Father of the Bride," and the "Godfather" trilogy. But Keaton's love life was almost as famous as her career; she was involved in romances with a number of her A-list costars over the years. In all cases, the splits were amicable, and her exes had nothing but praise for her in later years.

None of Keaton's relationships ever made it to the altar, although there was one man she did hope to marry. Even so, the actress had no regrets about staying single. Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Keaton explained why she never got married. Her mother was a talented entertainer who had even won a regional award. But after marrying and having four children, she put her ambitions aside. "I saw how much she gave up. ... I feel like she chose family over her dreams," Keaton said. "I didn't want to give up my independence." Here's a look at the men in Keaton's life.