The Biggest Scandals In Project Runway History

Reality TV shows are entertaining because they document friendly, tense, or downright hostile interactions between different types of people. From the relatable character who wears their heart on their sleeve to the out-of-touch, ambitious diva who will stop at nothing to reach their goal, viewers see it all. Over the years, "Project Runway" fans have watched its judges, designers, and models fuel drama in the workroom, in interviews, on the runway, and even through statements and actions the cameras don't show you.

Launched on December 1, 2004, on the TV network Bravo, this beloved show still endures and has featured indulgent and harsh judges and hosts, from Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, and Nina Garcia to Zac Posen, Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Tyra Banks, and Sofia Vergara. As for the perpetually dapper Tim Gunn, the designers' motivational and supportive mentor, he has been with the show since the beginning. Through joy, tears of frustration, and anger, "Project Runway" has made several debut designers famous. Some, like Christian Siriano, were catapulted to international stardom — at least for a while.

To compete, there are basic rules every contestant must follow. For instance, cheating, like relying on pattern-making books, will get you booted. Media and internet access aren't allowed. Lunch breaks and getting enough sleep are mandatory. And, once they're completed and presented, the designers' outfits can't be altered. With these regulations in mind, let's revisit some of "Project Runway's" most scandalous moments, spanning emotional breakdowns, disappointing exits, and shocking statements.