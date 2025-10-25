The Biggest Scandals In Project Runway History
Reality TV shows are entertaining because they document friendly, tense, or downright hostile interactions between different types of people. From the relatable character who wears their heart on their sleeve to the out-of-touch, ambitious diva who will stop at nothing to reach their goal, viewers see it all. Over the years, "Project Runway" fans have watched its judges, designers, and models fuel drama in the workroom, in interviews, on the runway, and even through statements and actions the cameras don't show you.
Launched on December 1, 2004, on the TV network Bravo, this beloved show still endures and has featured indulgent and harsh judges and hosts, from Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, and Nina Garcia to Zac Posen, Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Tyra Banks, and Sofia Vergara. As for the perpetually dapper Tim Gunn, the designers' motivational and supportive mentor, he has been with the show since the beginning. Through joy, tears of frustration, and anger, "Project Runway" has made several debut designers famous. Some, like Christian Siriano, were catapulted to international stardom — at least for a while.
To compete, there are basic rules every contestant must follow. For instance, cheating, like relying on pattern-making books, will get you booted. Media and internet access aren't allowed. Lunch breaks and getting enough sleep are mandatory. And, once they're completed and presented, the designers' outfits can't be altered. With these regulations in mind, let's revisit some of "Project Runway's" most scandalous moments, spanning emotional breakdowns, disappointing exits, and shocking statements.
Season 2's Andrae Gonzalo had a complete meltdown on the runway
Premiering on December 7, 2005, the second season of "Project Runway" began with 16 designers, host Heidi Klum, and her fellow judges Nina Garcia and Michael Kors. Notable guest judges that year included Somali-American supermodel and beauty brand entrepreneur Iman and socialite Nicky Hilton. The contestants had to complete design challenges week after week on episodes like "Team Lingerie," "Flower Power," and "Makeover." The season culminated with three finalists presenting their creations at New York Fashion Week.
Hailing from Los Angeles, 32-year-old contestant Andrae Gonzalo raised many eyebrows in the second episode when he burst into tears and started rambling in response to failing to complete the challenge: transforming his own outfit into something completely new in just one day. The resulting denim garment was a disaster, and the meltdown was Gonzalo's response to Klum's simple question, "What were you thinking about this challenge?" Exasperated by the designer's over-the-top reaction, Garcia exclaimed, "I don't need to hear all this!" Still, despite his hasty mess of a dress, Gonzalo managed to stay for several more episodes.
Following his elimination from "Project Runway All Stars," Gonzalo admitted he couldn't handle the show's time constraints. As he said to the Hollywood Reporter, "One thing I learned from this experience: Maybe my ambitions are more expansive than just on that runway. Maybe I was trying to do more than was actually possible, given the time allotted."
In Season 2, contestant Zulema Griffin requested a model walk-off
While Andrae Gonzalo was famous in Season 2 of "Project Runway" for his exaggerated facial expressions and extreme emotional reactions, designer Zulema Griffin garnered attention for her diva-like attitude, self-confidence, and assertiveness. Some people even went as far as to call her a villain.
It was rather typical of Griffin, then, when she stunned her fellow contestants during the eighth episode — all while wearing her signature oversized sunglasses indoors. As the previous episode's winner, Griffin had the option to switch her model, Rachael, for another, and she agreed. To decide, she demanded a walk-off between three models: Danyelle, Sharon, and Tarah. She picked Tarah, who had previously been working with contestant Nick Verreos. Neither the model nor the designer was happy about this. "My throat just dropped to my stomach," Verreos said in his confessional interview. "I just wanted to, like, throw up ... Zulema did know that she was gonna pick Tarah. For the most part, the walk-off was just Zulema being dramatic."
Dramatic or not, as a former Ford model herself, Griffin had enough experience on the runway to know exactly what she needed — not to mention that switching models is well within every contestant's right after winning a challenge. Not that it did her any good. Griffin was eliminated in that same episode.
Keith Michael was disqualified for cheating in Season 3
The third installment of "Project Runway" premiered on July 12, 2006. It pitted 15 contestants against each other, including 27-year-old Kayne Gillaspie from Norman, Oklahoma, and 34-year-old Keith Michael from New York City. That season was also more interactive, as it was the first to feature live viewer poll questions, much to the fans' enjoyment.
In the fourth episode, "Reap What You Sew," Gillaspie found pattern-making books that belonged to Michael. As this was considered cheating, the latter was immediately given the boot. "My image has been tarnished forever," Michael said to his fellow designers before leaving, "I'm off the show, and I'm going to be a laughing stock to my friends." As for Gillaspie, he was eliminated in the 10th episode.
Michael never denied having such manuals in his possession, but he claimed he'd never used them for his advancement on the show. "One of the books was the most detailed pattern book you would ever see about menswear that had nothing to do with anything on the show," he later wrote on Bravo TV executive Andy Cohen's blog (via People). "I brought it because I was working on my menswear line at the time. And the other was a dictionary of production terms." Whether viewers believed his justification or not, that incident is still considered one of the show's most memorable mishaps.
Season 7 contestant Maya Luz suddenly quit
"Project Runway" Season 7, which featured country icon Faith Hill as a guest judge in the finale and crowned Seth Aaron Henderson as the winner, wasn't short on dramatic events. In Episode 11, designer Maya Luz shocked fellow contestants, Tim Gunn, and viewers alike when she unexpectedly left. Heidi Klum had just announced a new challenge (designing a red carpet look for a picky celebrity), and Luz didn't think she was up to the task. "In the beginning, I thought I had really, really what it took, and I do think I have great ideas, but I just got out of school and I'm feeling like I'm not fully developed as a designer yet," Luz confessed in the episode. Previously eliminated contestant Anthony Williams was brought back to take her place.
For their part, Redditors voiced their disappointment and shock at Luz's decision, with u/ResponsibleFudge8701 arguing that the 22-year-old was "more consistent" than some front-running contestants and u/Sparkpants74 noting, "She seemed quite wise and mature for her age." Luz later reiterated to the Boston Globe that she didn't have as much experience as the other contestants, adding, "I wouldn't do it again just because I don't really see myself in the whole TV situation anymore. I don't want to be remembered as a TV personality; I want to be remembered as a designer. I did this for fashion. And I left because of fashion."
Jesse LeNoir's Season 7 elimination is considered one of the most controversial
One of the most memorable moments of Season 7 happened on Episode 7, titled "Hard Wear." In it, the designers were challenged to create an unconventional outfit made from materials found at the hardware store. When 25-year-old contestant Jesse LeNoir was eliminated at the episode's end, the decision made waves. Known for his sharp tongue and persistence, LeNoir was a hard-working actor and a self-taught designer who had unsuccessfully auditioned for three previous seasons of "Project Runway."
In that fateful episode, LeNoir presented a puffy dress made from copper and mesh that the judges hated so much they compared it to "The Wizard of Oz"'s Tin Man, a Hershey's Kiss, and even a dirty vacuum bag. This prompted the designer to vent in his exit interview, "It's just frustrating. You put every ounce of time and energy and your life into this. And for something, you know, you bleed over for 14 hours straight ... I had a lot more innovation [than the other competitors], and I shouldn't be the one going home."
Perhaps he was referring to designs like Emilio Sosa's pink cord bikini and washer bikini. "It's been described as a stripper outfit, but that might do it a little more justice than what it really was," LeNoir recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "I remembered that it was a hot mess."
Mentor Tim Gunn wasn't happy with Season 8's winner
Viewers and contestants aren't the only ones who question the judges' decisions on "Project Runway." The designers' mentor, Tim Gunn, who typically chimes in with his dry wit and calm yet direct approach, doesn't mince words when he needs to voice his frustration. In Season 8, Gunn was rooting for finalist Mondo Guerra to be named the winner. Nonetheless, after a long, heated debate, it was 28-year-old Gretchen Jones (whom Entertainment Weekly compared to a ruthless, manipulating dictator) who walked with the $100,000 prize from L'Oréal Paris and the promise of a fashion spread in Marie Claire. That decision, one of the most controversial in the show's history, didn't sit well with many viewers — or with Gunn.
On a r/ProjectRunway subthread, u/kokopotate wrote, "Mondo had all the creativity and the ability to change and adapt, and it was just so FUN ... Mondo is the clear winner, no doubt." Others complained that the finale was probably rigged and perhaps the real, invisible judges were the producers.
As for Gunn, he complained in the behind-the-scenes interview, "I've never witnessed a season where I felt so disabled by what the judges have decided. There's a reason I call them crack-smoking judges." That statement appalled Klum, who exclaimed, "I'm a mother. I'm a citizen of my community. And I want to go on record as saying I'm not a crack smoker," (via the Salt Lake Tribune).
In 2015, former contestant Jack Mackenroth called the show a 'sham'
In April 2015, HIV activist, model, swimmer, actor, and former "Project Runway" designer Jack Mackenroth told Paper Magazine's Mickey Boardman (via The Fashion Spot), "The show is a sham, the judging is totally fake, and they basically decide who they want to eliminate and edit the footage to make the viewer agree." Reflecting fondly on his time spent with his fellow contestants, though, he added, "But the work was real, and the other designers I met were amazing. I'm still friends with many of them."
Mackenroth participated in the show's fourth season, and he caught everyone's attention by coming out as HIV-positive. Officially diagnosed back in 1991, he was the first "Project Runway" contestant to be open about his status, and he continues to raise awareness about HIV.
Unfortunately, Mackenroth later had to withdraw from the competition after catching an infection caused by Staphylococcus bacteria. "I had this bump in my nose and I thought, 'This is weird.' The next morning, I woke up, and my lip was really puffy," he recalled to TV Guide in 2007. "The progression was so rapid that I thought, 'I know what this is.' Twice before, long ago, I had a very antibiotic-resistant form of a Staph infection." Though he was very emotional about having to leave, he went straight to the hospital and later insisted it was of his own accord and not because the producers had pressured him.
Season 16's Claire Buitendorp was disqualified
"Project Runway's" 16th season premiered on Lifetime on August 17, 2017. Among the 16 competing designers were twin sisters Shawn and Claire Buitendorp. It was a particularly memorable season because of this duo and also because it was the first to use models of all sizes — a move that promoted inclusivity.
In Episode 8, the designers were tasked with creating a print and an outfit for a "woman on the go," and their "models" were the crew members' own friends and family. Claire won the challenge as well as $25,000, which infuriated fellow contestants Margarita Alvarez and Michael Brambila — the latter even walked off the runway in protest. Alvarez claimed that she'd seen Claire bring pants into the bathroom with her and drafted patterns for garments outside of the workroom, which was against the rules. To make matters worse, Alvarez and Brambila complained to Tim Gunn that Claire shouldn't have won because she had copied previous designs. When the mentor confronted Claire about the measuring tape, she didn't deny it, effectively sealing her fate. Consequently, her win was annulled, and she was sent home.
This cheating scandal remains one of the show's biggest controversies today. Yet, Claire insisted that she had only accidentally brought the tape to her quarters after filming, stating in the Reunion episode, "I had absentmindedly taken it home one day from the workroom because, come on, things happen. You have late nights, things get misplaced, they get put in pockets."
Harvey Weinstein's name was excluded from the credits in 2017
For years, "Project Runway" was co-produced by Full Picture, Magical Elves, The Weinstein Company, and Bunim-Murray Productions, among other backers. However, in October 2017, following an article published in The New York Times about allegations of sexual abuse, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company. The company eventually filed for bankruptcy and was dissolved, but Project Runway cut ties with Weinstein shortly after the story broke.
Titled "Harvey Weinstein Paid off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades," the bombshell article warranted international coverage. It mentioned celebrity victims like Ashley Judd as well as aspiring actresses, female assistants, and an Italian model. In an effort to distance itself from the scandal, "Project Runway" made the smart decision to remove Weinstein's name from the credits, and everybody took notice. Currently, the show is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries.
Meanwhile, Judd sued Weinstein for getting her blacklisted in Hollywood because she had pushed him away. She told ABC News' Diane Sawyer in 2018, "What I want is for Mr. Weinstein to be held accountable for his illegal conduct ... And, that accountability is not just for me, but it's for all people who experience sexual harassment in the workplace." In the midst of the scandal, Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, who was a longtime judge on "Project Runway All Stars," filed for divorce.
Season 19 contestant Meg Ferguson quit over cultural appropriation drama
Many know the difference between a costume and cultural appropriation, but "Project Runway" designer Meg Ferguson may have exaggerated her support for minorities. In Season 19's "Streetwear" challenge, she made contestants Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste and Kenneth Barlis uneasy with her non-stop comments about racism. The situation led to Ferguson abruptly leaving the competition.
Haitian-born Jean-Baptiste wanted a Black model to portray his culture for the challenge, which inspired Barlis (who is of Filipino heritage) to ask for an Asian model. Unfortunately, the only Asian model available was with Ferguson, who eventually agreed to the swap, but not before making a big deal about it and trying to elicit extra points for her gesture. She went on a diatribe that included, "It's so important to me to respect and acknowledge the fact that he wanted to design for his own culture. ... I would kind of look like an ***hole, or, like, that b*tchy woman if I said, 'No, I don't want to switch,'" (via Yahoo! Entertainment).
Prajjé then called her "fake as f***" before adding, "You got involved in my business this morning. You made it extremely uncomfortable. You talk, talk, talk, yap, yap, yap ... and then you just went and did it to him. And I lost respect for you for that." Feeling ganged up on, Ferguson blamed Barlis for not defending her and made him cry before quitting the show altogether, citing its strain on her mental health.