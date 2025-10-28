The Cheating Scandal That Rocked Adam Levine's Relationship With His Wife

Adam Levine and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been married for over 10 years and have three children together. According to People, they celebrated a decade of marriage in July 2024 by inviting 150 loved ones to party with them in Mexico, where they originally exchanged vows in 2014. But their love story hasn't always been celebratory. The couple's union was seriously jeopardized after Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo.

In September 2022, model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had a year-long affair with Levine in a now-deleted TikTok video, and shared her flirty messages with the Maroon 5 frontman as proof (via Business Insider). Stroh said the relationship had ended, but that in June 2022, she received Instagram messages from Levine, and she kept the receipts. Screenshots showed that the singer told Stroh he was having a baby boy (Prinsloo was pregnant with their youngest child at the time) and asked her if she'd be okay if he named his son Sumner. Prinsloo and Levine's daughters are named Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, but they've never publicly shared their son's name.

Soon after the accusatory video went viral, Levine shared a statement on his Instagram Stories denying that he'd had an affair, but copping to some shady activity. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he wrote in part, per Business Insider. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he penned, adding he was taking "full responsibility" for his actions and their consequences.