The Cheating Scandal That Rocked Adam Levine's Relationship With His Wife
Adam Levine and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been married for over 10 years and have three children together. According to People, they celebrated a decade of marriage in July 2024 by inviting 150 loved ones to party with them in Mexico, where they originally exchanged vows in 2014. But their love story hasn't always been celebratory. The couple's union was seriously jeopardized after Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo.
In September 2022, model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had a year-long affair with Levine in a now-deleted TikTok video, and shared her flirty messages with the Maroon 5 frontman as proof (via Business Insider). Stroh said the relationship had ended, but that in June 2022, she received Instagram messages from Levine, and she kept the receipts. Screenshots showed that the singer told Stroh he was having a baby boy (Prinsloo was pregnant with their youngest child at the time) and asked her if she'd be okay if he named his son Sumner. Prinsloo and Levine's daughters are named Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, but they've never publicly shared their son's name.
Soon after the accusatory video went viral, Levine shared a statement on his Instagram Stories denying that he'd had an affair, but copping to some shady activity. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he wrote in part, per Business Insider. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he penned, adding he was taking "full responsibility" for his actions and their consequences.
Marriages can survive betrayal, but it takes work
Behati Prinsloo has never directly addressed the allegations against Adam Levine, and in July 2025, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself and her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary. "My person for life!!! 11 years 💍 today!" she wrote, clearly indicating that her marriage wasn't ending any time soon. But how did she and Levine overcome the cheating scandal? Susan Winter, relationship expert and bestselling author of "Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache," told The List that both partners need to commit to doing the difficult, emotional work necessary to rebuild trust if their marriage is to survive.
"Broken trust is a precarious thread — thin, weak, yet able to mend if the couple can see their way to a greater version of their partnership," Winter explained. "It can be the 'wake-up call' to correct errant behavior, and reinvigorate the relationship contract." Additionally, the betrayed person needs to be willing to let their partner change, and the person who did the betraying needs to back up their words with action. "Trust is rebuilt by changed actions. Words don't rebuild trust," Winter said. If both partners truly want to fix what has been broken, the marriage has a chance. It appears that Levine and Prinsloo have been doing the necessary work to keep their relationship solid.