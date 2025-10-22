What Will Happen To Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie Now That Andrew Lost His Title?

Andrew hasn't performed royal duties since stepping down in 2019. Between his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the related sexual abuse allegations against him, his reputation will surely never recover. Now, his October 17 statement is the final nail in the coffin in terms of his ties to the royal family; he is no longer the Duke of York. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he wrote. He noted that he will remain away from the public eye, but added, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me." The accusations against Andrew, and his subsequent fall from grace, have surely had an effect on his daughters, even though their royal titles remain.

It's abundantly clear that Andrew's relationship with his big brother King Charles III has suffered greatly since his alleged crimes were unearthed. It seems, however, that Beatrice and Eugenie are still supporting their dad since he got axed from the royal family. In 2024, a source told Hello!, "The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years," adding, "They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him." Time will tell if they'll continue to stick by Andrew's side, or if they will attend royal family events without their ostracized parents.