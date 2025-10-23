Why Prince Andrew's Lavish Lifestyle Might Not Change After Being Stripped Of Titles

Prince Andrew's announcement that he would be eschewing his royal titles came amid the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir "Nobody's Girl," in which she recounts her experience as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, and shares new details regarding her allegations against Andrew. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. ... I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in a statement on Oct. 17, adding, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me." He concluded the statement by once again denying the allegations.

That said, some want to take things even further, and would evidently like to see the royals do more to wash their hands of Andrew. Notably, King Charles III's younger brother giving up his titles and honors was purely a symbolic gesture, as only Parliament has the power to legally take them from him. According to Reuters, the Scottish National Party is pushing for exactly that. Meanwhile, despite the cost to the royals, others would indeed like to see Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, and thus, out of the Crown Estate system. "I think that it's about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private and make his own way in life," Conservative politician Robert Jenrick said on BBC Radio (via Reuters), adding, "I don't see why the taxpayer frankly should continue to foot the bill for him at all. The public are sick of him."