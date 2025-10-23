Why Prince Andrew's Lavish Lifestyle Might Not Change After Being Stripped Of Titles
Prince Andrew may have given up his royal titles in disgrace, but just because he'll no longer be known as the Duke of York doesn't necessarily mean he's going to stop living like royalty.
In recent years, numerous alleged details have come to light regarding Prince Andrew's living situation. Amid his scandals, he has reportedly been locked in a dispute with King Charles over the Royal Lodge, the residence the former Duke shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. In September 2024, the BBC reported that since Andrew had no intention of moving out, he would have to pay to maintain the property out of pocket, with it coming to light not long after that King Charles III had cut off his younger brother's allowance. However, a new report from The Times reveals just how much of a sweetheart deal Andrew got when he signed his 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge back in 2003, and how much leverage he still has.
According to the outlet, Andrew has effectively lived at the Royal Lodge rent-free since moving in 22 years ago, with the lease stipulating that he only pay "one peppercorn" per year (and even then, the Crown has to specifically demand said peppercorn each time). That's not to say Andrew got the property free of charge. He reportedly made around £7.5 million (about $10 million) worth of renovations roughly two years after the start of the lease. However, should the lease be terminated early, the Crown would have to compensate him £185,865 (about $250,000) per year through 2028, totaling £557,595 (around $745,000). Otherwise, he is under no obligation to move out until 2078, when he would be 118 years old. In other words, unless something drastically changes, it doesn't seem like Andrew is going anywhere.
There is mounting pressure for the royals to fully oust Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's announcement that he would be eschewing his royal titles came amid the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir "Nobody's Girl," in which she recounts her experience as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, and shares new details regarding her allegations against Andrew. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. ... I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in a statement on Oct. 17, adding, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me." He concluded the statement by once again denying the allegations.
That said, some want to take things even further, and would evidently like to see the royals do more to wash their hands of Andrew. Notably, King Charles III's younger brother giving up his titles and honors was purely a symbolic gesture, as only Parliament has the power to legally take them from him. According to Reuters, the Scottish National Party is pushing for exactly that. Meanwhile, despite the cost to the royals, others would indeed like to see Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, and thus, out of the Crown Estate system. "I think that it's about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private and make his own way in life," Conservative politician Robert Jenrick said on BBC Radio (via Reuters), adding, "I don't see why the taxpayer frankly should continue to foot the bill for him at all. The public are sick of him."