The Staggering Amount Of Money Prince Andrew Made Before King Charles Cut Him Off

Prince Andrew has officially been cut off. The disgraced royal had previously been living the dream, receiving an absolutely massive allowance, while seemingly doing virtually nothing. Thanks to his big brother, though, it seems that the party is over.

Advertisement

Author Robert Hardman has updated his book, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," and confirmed that King Charles III has stopped giving Andrew a yearly allowance. A source confirmed this to the Daily Mail, saying, "The duke [of York] is no longer a financial burden on the king." Before the births of Charles' sons, William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew was the second in line for the throne after Charles. Yet, Andrew has since lost his military titles and his role as a working royal due to his reported association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

Now, with theses repercussions causing a major shift in Andrew's life, Charles has made the decision to stop giving him an allowance — one that previously amounted to a whopping $1.3 million every year. While this was surely already going to have a major effect on Andrew, Charles reportedly took it a step further — also no longer paying for his private security, which reportedly cost seven figures.

Advertisement