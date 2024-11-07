The Staggering Amount Of Money Prince Andrew Made Before King Charles Cut Him Off
Prince Andrew has officially been cut off. The disgraced royal had previously been living the dream, receiving an absolutely massive allowance, while seemingly doing virtually nothing. Thanks to his big brother, though, it seems that the party is over.
Author Robert Hardman has updated his book, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," and confirmed that King Charles III has stopped giving Andrew a yearly allowance. A source confirmed this to the Daily Mail, saying, "The duke [of York] is no longer a financial burden on the king." Before the births of Charles' sons, William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew was the second in line for the throne after Charles. Yet, Andrew has since lost his military titles and his role as a working royal due to his reported association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations leveled against him.
Now, with theses repercussions causing a major shift in Andrew's life, Charles has made the decision to stop giving him an allowance — one that previously amounted to a whopping $1.3 million every year. While this was surely already going to have a major effect on Andrew, Charles reportedly took it a step further — also no longer paying for his private security, which reportedly cost seven figures.
Andrew is being stubborn about Charles' wishes
It's clear that when it comes to Prince Andrew and the choices he has made, King Charles isn't afraid to respond in the way he feels is right. And, while much of the general public surely agrees with Charles' choice, Andrew, unsurprisingly, does not. His relationship with Charles is said to be more strained than ever. Yet, regardless of whether Andrew sees it this way, Charles hasn't been as harsh with him as he could be. Before her death in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wanted Andrew to be kicked out of his home, the Royal Lodge. Charles, however, has yet to force Andrew to move.
Charles has reportedly tried — to no avail — to convince Andrew to relocate. The prince has been living at the Windsor estate since 2004, after signing a 75-year lease in hopes that his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, would eventually call it home. Unfortunately for Andrew, the upkeep of this 30-room mansion is pricey, reportedly costing $520,000 per year. Furthermore, since he has been neglecting its upkeep, the home now needs repairs that are estimated to cost more than $2.6 million. Now that Andrew isn't making an allowance, it's possible that he will be forced out of the home.
Prince Andrew's refusal to move may have pushed Charles to cut his allowance
It's abundantly clear that Prince Andrew is not interested in leaving his home until he has no other choice. Yet, King Charles' desire to get Andrew out of the Royal Lodge doesn't mean that he wants his younger brother thrown out on the street. Instead, he has offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, which is where Queen Elizabeth II wanted him to move. While smaller than the Royal Lodge, Frogmore Cottage is also located on the Windsor Estate, and it is where Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex lived after tying the knot in 2018.
In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Hugo Vickers explained that this all may be an attempt to nudge Andrew out of his mansion. "It does look to me as though they're trying to push him out, and if he can't repair it, and he can't afford to repair it, he will obviously have to go at some point simple as that," he asserted, adding, "What would be nice would be if he actually made that decision himself. That would be the dignified way of doing it." Yet, Vickers doesn't think this is likely as, in his words, if Andrew agrees to go, "it looks like an admission of guilt, which he isn't prepared to do." Now that Andrew is no longer getting his hefty annual paycheck, however, he may be forced to downsize, after all.