The Juicy Rumor About Amy Poehler's Love Life That Had Parks And Rec Fans In A Tizzy

Before her role as Leslie Knope in the smash hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation," Amy Poehler was a cast member in an improv group where she met her ex-husband, Will Arnett. Their relationship began back in 2000, before the couple wed in 2003, and saw the pair blossom in their careers as both landed leading roles in major series. Yet, after nearly 10 years of marriage, the couple started divorce proceedings in 2014, which were finalized in 2016. Both Poehler and Arnett remained silent for the most part on the split, with Poehler even refusing to write about it in her memoir, "Yes, Please," saying, "I don't want to talk about my divorce because it is too sad and too personal" (via People).

However, conversations about the separation reignited with Arnett's pointed questioning of a podcast guest a decade later. On a March 2025 episode of his podcast, "SmartLess," which the actor co-hosts with acting buddies Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the trio welcomed Emmy Award-winner Adam Scott. The "Severance" actor found his first strokes of fame playing opposite Poehler as her fan-favorite love interest in "Parks and Recreation." There were rumors at the time of the divorce that there was some realness to Scott and Poehler's on-camera chemistry, but they didn't go too far.

The speculation resurfaced, though, after Arnett asked Scott on his podcast, "Have you ever had an emotional affair with a coworker?" Arnett's jabbing question raised eyebrows as many speculated that this may have hinted at the truth behind his split with Poehler.