What Was Kristi Noem's Reputation Like Before She Joined Trump?

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem didn't become a controversial political figure overnight. In fact, it seems she's been practicing for years. Prior to landing the coveted job in President Donald Trump's cabinet, Noem won a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2006, and by 2011, she represented her state in Congress. In 2018, Noem was elected Governor of South Dakota, and she held the position until Trump nominated her for DHS secretary in 2025. It should come as no surprise that some of the most controversial things Noem has ever done occurred during her tenure as governor, and it's rumored that her questionable reputation is the reason Trump didn't tap her for vice president.

Before she spent her time glammed up for TV and cosplaying as an ICE agent in her capacity as DHS secretary, Noem made various unflattering headlines, many of which pertained to her brushing off the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. The former South Dakota governor didn't implement any of the safety measures experts recommended in her state. There were no mask mandates, social distancing, or lockdowns. Noem wanted it to be business as usual, regardless of the possible repercussions. Then there was also the release of her book, "No Going Back," in which she admitted to shooting her hunting dog, Cricket, with no remorse. "I hated that dog," she penned. Noem is still being haunted by that chapter in her book to this day, with critics still bringing it up whenever the opportunity arises.

There have also been whispers that Noem used her political influence to help further her daughter Kassidy Noem Peters' career. Noem allegedly helped Peters obtain her real estate appraiser's license, as she was allowed additional opportunities to ensure her application would be accepted. Noem has denied the claim.