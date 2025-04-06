The Most Controversial Things Trump Secretary Kristi Noem Has Ever Done

This article includes discussion of animal abuse.

Word on the street is that Kristi Noem was originally floated as a potential vice presidential pick when Donald Trump initially made his third bid for the White House. But then she released her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," and found herself embroiled in controversy that was arguably more than even the likes of Trump could handle, so Noem ended up getting tapped for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security instead.

In her book, Noem revealed that she killed her dog, Cricket, and an unnamed goat on the same day, confessing, "I hated that dog," and reasoning that the poor animal was simply untrainable. The dog was just 14 months old when Noem put her down. Cricket was a hunting dog, and when she, well, hunted, and didn't immediately respond to training, her owner decided she'd had enough. The goat, on the other hand, had to go because, as the controversial Republican put it, the animal "loved to chase" Noem's three kids. Naturally, these admissions had animal lovers and activists up in arms, and for good reason. But this is hardly where the controversy ends with Noem.

For someone who had no patience for her hunting dog, the politician displayed remarkable restraint upon being forced to spend 40 minutes awkwardly dancing on stage at a Trump rally after two people in the audience suffered medical emergencies. Noem found herself smack in the middle of yet another controversy when she wore a $50,000 Rolex watch while visiting a mega prison in El Salvador in March 2025. "It looks like you're just flaunting your wealth while you flaunt your freedom," Adam Isacson, the Director for Defense Oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, proclaimed to The Washington Post at the time.

