The Biggest Makeup Mistakes Goldie Hawn Has Ever Made

Goldie Hawn is a Hollywood sweetheart. Rising to fame through her breakout role in "Laugh-In" in the 1960s, Hawn has since built a career crowded with audience favorites like "The Christmas Chronicles" and "The First Wives Club." As her fame stretched across decades, the actor-turned-producer has lived through her fair share of makeup fads, fashion trends, and total style flops. The bottom line: She's no stranger to wearing a makeup look that doesn't work. Yet the actor takes it in stride, joking about it in a 2013 interview with Fashion Magazine, "We're all a part of the eras that we live in, and you have to look back at it without malice, like, 'That was so insanely crazy! Geeze, look at those pants, can you believe we wore those!'"

As Hawn ages like fine wine, she notes a need to change her approach to makeup, telling the publication, "When you get older you can't wear as much [makeup], it makes you look older, you have to know exactly how much to wear — if you don't have your glasses on you don't know how much to wear!" With a playful view on the ever-changing world of style and acknowledgment that she, too, has fallen victim to some questionable looks, Hawn's occasional makeup mistakes are sure to be greeted by the actor with grace, positivity, and maybe a little laughter.