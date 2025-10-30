The Biggest Makeup Mistakes Goldie Hawn Has Ever Made
Goldie Hawn is a Hollywood sweetheart. Rising to fame through her breakout role in "Laugh-In" in the 1960s, Hawn has since built a career crowded with audience favorites like "The Christmas Chronicles" and "The First Wives Club." As her fame stretched across decades, the actor-turned-producer has lived through her fair share of makeup fads, fashion trends, and total style flops. The bottom line: She's no stranger to wearing a makeup look that doesn't work. Yet the actor takes it in stride, joking about it in a 2013 interview with Fashion Magazine, "We're all a part of the eras that we live in, and you have to look back at it without malice, like, 'That was so insanely crazy! Geeze, look at those pants, can you believe we wore those!'"
As Hawn ages like fine wine, she notes a need to change her approach to makeup, telling the publication, "When you get older you can't wear as much [makeup], it makes you look older, you have to know exactly how much to wear — if you don't have your glasses on you don't know how much to wear!" With a playful view on the ever-changing world of style and acknowledgment that she, too, has fallen victim to some questionable looks, Hawn's occasional makeup mistakes are sure to be greeted by the actor with grace, positivity, and maybe a little laughter.
Hawn's undereye makeup mistake
In a photo shared on Hawn's X account back in 2013, the actor poses alongside Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor. In Hawn's snapped pic, it appears that she has overlined the underside of her eyes. The thick application below her eyes creates a dated look that could have easily been fixed by lightening up the line or balancing it out with some eyeliner on her eyelid. Hawn sported the makeup blunder again at an event where she gave a speech on mindfulness and emotional learning, but perhaps we should just listen to what she's saying.
Her pale lip and heavy eye makeup are severe
In September 2022, Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, appeared on Chelsea and Hillary Clinton's Apple TV docuseries "Gutsy." In a picture taken that day, Hawn is seen in a more dramatic variation of her go-to eye makeup.
Hawn's overlined eyes, especially cast in the shadow of her bangs, appear to sink into her face rather than creating the powerful pop her stunning baby blues deserve. The frosted pink lip is all wrong for the actor's tanned skin, creating a washed appearance to her lips. Opting for a cooler tone (like Hudson's) would have given her a perfectly rosy pout.
A heavy-handed makeup application made for a villainous look
Goldie Hawn starred in the 2017 comedy "Snatched" with Amy Schumer. While walking the premiere carpet that May, Hawn posed alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell in a red pantsuit with oversized details; however, it's her makeup that screams for attention.
The pop of pink blush brings a dewy flush to Hawn's cheeks, but combined with a layer of thick black eyeliner surrounding the actor's eyes, the Hollywood sweetheart looks a bit like a glamorous evil villain. Hawn may have wanted her makeup to shine for the red carpet cameras, but the heavy-handed application as a whole is more distracting than flattering.
Hawn's bronzer and blush mishap
Hawn attended the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit in September 2025 to discuss her mental wellness program, MindUP. Taking to the stage, the "Overboard" actor donned a rather muddy makeup look.
Hawn sported her signature combo of lined eyes and a dusty-rose lip, but the actor's cheeks were where the look fell apart. Whether it was the messy use of bronzer or too-vigorously applied blush, the makeup on Hawn's cheeks gave the actor a bruised appearance. A simple dusting of bronzer was all she needed.
Hawn's smeared eye makeup and too-pale lip aren't doing her justice
Taking to her Instagram in March 2023 to celebrate International Day of Happiness, Hawn filmed a short video outside. Her glaring makeup mistakes almost took away from what she had to say.
Hawn's eye makeup was rubbed into a faded gray on the underside of her eyes, giving the actor an unkempt look. Adding to the mishap is Hawn's super pale lip. Though the Oscar-winning actor is known for her love of a paler lip, this is too much. Lip liner could have prevented the shade from washing out the visual separation from lip to chin.
The pink lipstick that ruined her cute look
Goldie Hawn posted a video to her Instagram in November 2020 wearing all black, a massive rock, and holding her cute pup. As she spoke to the camera, there's no denying that Hawn's hair looks stunning in its perfectly tousled style. The same cannot be said about her makeup.
Though it's clear that she has reeled in her perpetually thick application of eyeliner, Hawn's pink lipstick stands out like a sore thumb. The cotton candy hue poorly complements Hawn's warm complexion and looks dated. A lipstick shade with a hint of mauve, peach, or brown would better serve the acclaimed actor.