Bill & Hillary Clinton Are Unrecognizable In Old Wedding Photos

No couple makes it to their 50th wedding anniversary without going through hard times, and Bill and Hillary Clinton are no exception. But it could be argued that the Clintons' marriage survived one of the biggest scandals in history, when Bill was impeached for his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. He was ultimately acquitted and remained in office, but Hillary faced harsh criticism from the public for her decision to stay married to her husband despite his infidelity.

Hillary has been through her fair share of obstacles, as this wasn't even the first time her relationship weathered cheating rumors. During Bill's presidential run in 1992, a woman named Gennifer Flowers came forward and said she'd been involved with the candidate for 12 years. The Clintons subsequently appeared together on an episode "60 Minutes," where Hillary defended herself and her marriage. "I'm sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he's been through," she said. "And you know, if that's not enough for people, then heck — don't vote for him."

In a 2024 interview on CNN, Hillary shared her view that marriages are between two people and no one else has the right to decide how you navigate hard times. "I would never tell anybody else, 'stay in a marriage, leave a marriage,' whatever the easy answer is," she said. "For me and for us ... we are so grateful that at this stage of our life, we have our grandchildren, we have our time together."