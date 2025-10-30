Robin Williams' Former Costar Confirms What Everyone Suspected With Touching Story
The late, great Robin Williams appeared in countless beloved films and is still adored by audiences around the world. It turns out that his co-stars felt similarly about the talented actor. An anecdote from Diane Lane, who appeared alongside him in Francis Ford Coppola's 1996 film "Jack," showcases just how genuinely sweet the actor was.
He won an Oscar and appeared in over 100 roles, but Williams tragically died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63, after dealing with mental health struggles. His death left a hole in the hearts of pop culture fans across the globe, and several actors shared their experiences with him at the time of his death, including Nathan Lane and Steve Martin. "I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul," Martin wrote on X (via CBS News). Nathan Lane stated, "What I will always remember about Robin, perhaps even more than his comic genius, extraordinary talent and astounding intellect, was his huge heart," (via AP News).
Diane Lane played the mother of William's title character in "Jack," a 10-year-old boy who ages extraordinarily fast. The actress confirmed the delightfulness of William's personality. During the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, where she was given the ICON Award, the Oscar-nominee was asked about her experience working on "Jack." Lane explained that Williams had a wonderful aura. He even supplied her with a very special gift during the film's production.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
The gift Williams gave to Lane and the legacy of Jack
Lane told Entertainment Tonight about her bond with Williams while filming the dramedy "Jack." She revealed that Williams brought her a book that contained literature written by William Shakespeare, signed by the actor himself. The "Unfaithful" star said she holds the gift dear to her heart, and it has been in her personal library for about 30 years. Lane also told ET that Williams was capable of embodying all of Shakespeare's characters. "He can do all of it. He brought all of it with him. So in that way, I thought that the gift was very appropriate coming from him, because he could play all the parts in all the plays." Lane also described Williams as "a breath of, more than fresh air," before stating that, "He set the bar so high in terms of good energy."
"Jack" may not be as well-known as some of William's classic family films, like "Mrs. Doubtfire" or "Jumanji," and has a thoroughly rotten 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has been positively reappraised by an esteemed member of the film industry. Director Luca Guadagnino thinks critics were too harsh on the coming-of-age fantasy film. It's so beautiful," Guadagnino told the British Film Institute in 2024. While "Jack" may be a polarizing watch, it will forever be the film that brought Lane and Williams together.