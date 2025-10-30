Robin Williams' Former Costar Confirms What Everyone Suspected With Touching Story

The late, great Robin Williams appeared in countless beloved films and is still adored by audiences around the world. It turns out that his co-stars felt similarly about the talented actor. An anecdote from Diane Lane, who appeared alongside him in Francis Ford Coppola's 1996 film "Jack," showcases just how genuinely sweet the actor was.

He won an Oscar and appeared in over 100 roles, but Williams tragically died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63, after dealing with mental health struggles. His death left a hole in the hearts of pop culture fans across the globe, and several actors shared their experiences with him at the time of his death, including Nathan Lane and Steve Martin. "I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul," Martin wrote on X (via CBS News). Nathan Lane stated, "What I will always remember about Robin, perhaps even more than his comic genius, extraordinary talent and astounding intellect, was his huge heart," (via AP News).

Diane Lane played the mother of William's title character in "Jack," a 10-year-old boy who ages extraordinarily fast. The actress confirmed the delightfulness of William's personality. During the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, where she was given the ICON Award, the Oscar-nominee was asked about her experience working on "Jack." Lane explained that Williams had a wonderful aura. He even supplied her with a very special gift during the film's production.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org