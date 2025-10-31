Everything We Know About Robert Irwin's Hush-Hush Love Life
Robert Irwin's stunning transformation has made him quite the ladies' man. Although tons of people swooned over Steve Irwin's son's spicy transformation pics in April 2025, he doesn't seem to be all that interested in finding love after enduring two difficult breakups in quick succession. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Robert first sparked dating rumors with Heath Ledger's niece, Rorie Buckey, after they were spotted grabbing a bite together in November 2022. The following month, Nathan Buckey confirmed that he was happy about his daughter's budding romance.
However, Robert and Rorie only went public with their relationship when they walked the "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" red carpet together in July 2023. Within a few months, it became obvious that Rorie had earned the Irwin family stamp of approval. In an October 2023 Instagram post, Bindi Irwin referred to her "brother's sweet girlfriend." She went on to gush, "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace [Bindi's daughter] just following her around because she adores her."
Everything seemed to be working out well for the wildlife conservationist and his partner, so, we were naturally surprised when the seemingly happy couple announced their split through a joint Instagram statement. "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," the exes wrote in February 2024, before stressing that they wouldn't be addressing it any further (via People). However, the breakup didn't appear to be all that amicable since Robert eventually unfollowed Rorie. Still, he found love again in no time.
Robert Irwin's rumored second relationship was short-lived
Following his split from Rorie Buckey, Robert Irwin fell for someone whose interests were perfectly aligned with his own. According to Woman's Day magazine, Bindi Irwin's brother started seeing Australia Zoo employee Charlotte Briggs around November 2024. A source dished that although Robert was enamored with his new girlfriend, he had cautiously decided to keep their romance under wraps until his mother and sister gave the couple the green light. By that point, though, they had already been spotted together on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, their romance didn't stand the test of time, and they were done by February 2025. At the time, a Daily Mail insider claimed that the "Dancing With The Stars" breakout's busy schedule had given rise to tensions in the relationship.
According to the source, Robert and Briggs were looking forward to enjoying some quality time together once he returned from shooting "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" However, those plans were thwarted when Robert and Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, signed him up for a ton of work. According to a confidant of Briggs herself, though, the strain in their fledgling romance began the moment he hopped on a plane to South Africa to co-host the reality show. "The time apart was proof [Robert] isn't ready for a full blown relationship and things are only getting more hectic for the host," the insider reasoned. In a September 2025 chat with E! News, the conservationist confirmed that he was single but open to finding love with a kind soul who was up for joining him on the rollercoaster ride of his life.