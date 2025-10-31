Everything We Know About Robert Irwin's Hush-Hush Love Life

Robert Irwin's stunning transformation has made him quite the ladies' man. Although tons of people swooned over Steve Irwin's son's spicy transformation pics in April 2025, he doesn't seem to be all that interested in finding love after enduring two difficult breakups in quick succession. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Robert first sparked dating rumors with Heath Ledger's niece, Rorie Buckey, after they were spotted grabbing a bite together in November 2022. The following month, Nathan Buckey confirmed that he was happy about his daughter's budding romance.

However, Robert and Rorie only went public with their relationship when they walked the "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" red carpet together in July 2023. Within a few months, it became obvious that Rorie had earned the Irwin family stamp of approval. In an October 2023 Instagram post, Bindi Irwin referred to her "brother's sweet girlfriend." She went on to gush, "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace [Bindi's daughter] just following her around because she adores her."

Everything seemed to be working out well for the wildlife conservationist and his partner, so, we were naturally surprised when the seemingly happy couple announced their split through a joint Instagram statement. "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," the exes wrote in February 2024, before stressing that they wouldn't be addressing it any further (via People). However, the breakup didn't appear to be all that amicable since Robert eventually unfollowed Rorie. Still, he found love again in no time.