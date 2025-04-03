Steve Irwin's Son Robert Stuns In Spicy Transformation Pics

The late Steve Irwin left a large footprint as the iconic "Crocodile Hunter" prior to his 2006 death. Though his son, Robert Irwin, has shown signs he's exactly like his animal loving-dad, the 21-year-old is also cementing his own reputation as a steamy heartthrob.

Advertisement

"The Crocodile Hunter" fans can thank Steve for sparking their interest in all sorts of wildlife. Meanwhile, some spectators could attribute Robert to unleashing their own primal instincts after he ditched his trousers and posed in his undies for the Australian underwear company Bonds. The revealing photos also offer peaks at his shredded abs. While some might be hesitant about bearing it all, Robert said he was all for losing his clothes for the photoshoot. "I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," Robert told People in an interview published on April 3.

He may not have had much on, but he covered himself up with creatures like a snake and a gila monster. Though handling such creatures might seem terrifying to some people, Robert said it was more daunting to be in his underwear in front of others. "Getting your gear off is way scarier than wrangling a croc!" Robert said.