Steve Irwin's Son Robert Stuns In Spicy Transformation Pics
The late Steve Irwin left a large footprint as the iconic "Crocodile Hunter" prior to his 2006 death. Though his son, Robert Irwin, has shown signs he's exactly like his animal loving-dad, the 21-year-old is also cementing his own reputation as a steamy heartthrob.
"The Crocodile Hunter" fans can thank Steve for sparking their interest in all sorts of wildlife. Meanwhile, some spectators could attribute Robert to unleashing their own primal instincts after he ditched his trousers and posed in his undies for the Australian underwear company Bonds. The revealing photos also offer peaks at his shredded abs. While some might be hesitant about bearing it all, Robert said he was all for losing his clothes for the photoshoot. "I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," Robert told People in an interview published on April 3.
He may not have had much on, but he covered himself up with creatures like a snake and a gila monster. Though handling such creatures might seem terrifying to some people, Robert said it was more daunting to be in his underwear in front of others. "Getting your gear off is way scarier than wrangling a croc!" Robert said.
Fans were shocked and pleased
Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin's underwear campaign is a major departure from the image "The Crocodile Hunter" fans once knew him by. Many remember him for his childhood, which was defined by his near-immediate exposure to his dad's enthusiasm for wildlife and his involvement in a controversial stunt involving a crocodile as a baby. He's carried on his inherited interest in animals to his adult life, and has demonstrated it in moments like when he caught a snake in an April 1 Instagram post.
Robert's Instagram is primarily filled with pictures and videos of him interacting with creatures and working for the Australia Zoo. However, some of his less educational posts expose how toned and handsome he grew up to be, like when he showed off his muscular arms posing for Stellar in a December 2024 Instagram photo. Be that as it may, some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, were nonetheless shocked by his mature appearance in the Bonds ads. "What do you mean this is the Crocodile Hunter's lil son Robert Irwin?" one X user wrote.
While some might be stunned to behold his adult transformation, some X users were pleasantly surprised to see him nearly in the buff. "I need several moments and about 6 gallons of water," one X user wrote. "Robert Irwin got us all actin up on a Thursday morning." Some commenters also wondered if he's still single. Luckily for these fans, Robert confirmed to People that he's available.