The Reportedly Scary Reason Why Kim Kardashian Divorced Kanye West
Many celebrity relationships end, but only a select few go down in "Dante's Inferno"-level flames. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage resulted in four children before the duo called it quits after eight years. The breakup wasn't exactly shocking, but what made Kardashian push for a divorce was surprising.
Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October 2025, the socialite and business guru spoke with host Alex Cooper about the straw that broke the camel's back in her highly-publicized relationship. It wasn't one specific event, per se, but rather smaller infractions that piled on until Kardashian decided she'd had enough of the relationship. "There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," she began, adding that she didn't want to be with someone who continuously spoke poorly about her family. She also wasn't thrilled that private matters became public fodder, like the time West revealed the couple's debate about getting an abortion when Kardashian was pregnant with their oldest child, North. Of course, this was only one of the many problematic things West had ever done.
Kardashian then revealed, "Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like, maybe, emotionally, or even, you know, financially." Not being able to feel secure with the person you're married to can be a terrifying situation, especially when that individual is also the father of your children.
An incident involving Lamborghinis stuck out to Kim Kardashian
While her initial statements in the "Call Her Daddy" interview felt more like broad generalizations, Kim Kardashian wasn't afraid to also get into specifics. When it came to their finances, the reality TV star recalled the time she came home to find that their five Lamborghinis — which can cost anywhere from $120,000 to $800,000 per car — had just disappeared without any prior discussion.
Kardashian explained that Kanye West was "in an episode" during this time, and that he'd gifted the cars to his friends. Kardashian may be worth a lot of money, but that's still got to hurt. This would become a vicious cycle, demonstrating that West was playing fast and loose with money. That's not something you'd want in a partner, especially when you have children to raise. "I didn't know what you're going to get when you wake up," she admitted. "And that's like a really unsettling feeling."
Commenters on YouTube were surprised but grateful for how open the celebrity was on the podcast. "The sadness in her eyes when she talks about her marriage with Kanye. Yet she is so respectful. I love that we got to know her a little more," wrote one person. "Wasn't expecting Kim to get so vulnerable. Really appreciated what she shared," penned another. Kudos to Kardashian for recognizing a sketchy situation and doing what she needed for both her own safety and that of her children.