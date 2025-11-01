The Reportedly Scary Reason Why Kim Kardashian Divorced Kanye West

Many celebrity relationships end, but only a select few go down in "Dante's Inferno"-level flames. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage resulted in four children before the duo called it quits after eight years. The breakup wasn't exactly shocking, but what made Kardashian push for a divorce was surprising.

Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October 2025, the socialite and business guru spoke with host Alex Cooper about the straw that broke the camel's back in her highly-publicized relationship. It wasn't one specific event, per se, but rather smaller infractions that piled on until Kardashian decided she'd had enough of the relationship. "There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," she began, adding that she didn't want to be with someone who continuously spoke poorly about her family. She also wasn't thrilled that private matters became public fodder, like the time West revealed the couple's debate about getting an abortion when Kardashian was pregnant with their oldest child, North. Of course, this was only one of the many problematic things West had ever done.

Kardashian then revealed, "Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like, maybe, emotionally, or even, you know, financially." Not being able to feel secure with the person you're married to can be a terrifying situation, especially when that individual is also the father of your children.